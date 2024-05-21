International Tea Day 2024: Spice up your tea game with these 5 unique aromatic chai recipes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try these 5 unique aromatic chai recipes

Every year on May 21st, tea enthusiasts worldwide celebrate International Tea Day. This special day recognises the cultural and economic significance of tea, a beverage enjoyed by billions across the globe. Whether you are a tea connoisseur or just love a good cup, this day is the perfect opportunity to explore new flavours and aromas. From masala chai to vanilla almond chai, here are five unique aromatic chai recipes to spice up your tea game.

1. Masala Chai

Ingredients:

- 2 cups water

- 1 cup milk

- 2 teaspoons black tea leaves

- 1 cinnamon stick

- 4 cardamom pods, crushed

- 4 cloves

- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

- Sugar or honey to taste

Instructions:

1. Boil water in a saucepan and add the cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger.

2. Let the spices simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Add the tea leaves and let them brew for 2 minutes.

4. Pour in the milk and bring to a boil.

5. Strain the tea into cups and sweeten it with sugar or honey.

2. Rose Cardamom Chai

Ingredients:

- 2 cups water

- 1 cup milk

- 2 teaspoons black tea leaves

- 1 teaspoon dried rose petals

- 4 cardamom pods, crushed

- Sugar or honey to taste

Instructions:

1. Boil water and add the cardamom pods and rose petals.

2. Simmer for 5 minutes to release the flavours.

3. Add the tea leaves and brew for 2 minutes.

4. Stir in the milk and bring to a boil.

5. Strain and sweeten as desired.

3. Turmeric Ginger Chai

Ingredients:

- 2 cups water

- 1 cup coconut milk

- 2 teaspoons black tea leaves

- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

- 1 cinnamon stick

- Honey to taste

Instructions:

1. Boil water with turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon.

2. Simmer for 5 minutes to infuse the flavours.

3. Add the tea leaves and brew for 2 minutes.

4. Mix in the coconut milk and bring to a boil.

5. Strain into cups and sweeten with honey.

4. Spicy Orange Chai

Ingredients:

- 2 cups water

- 1 cup milk

- 2 teaspoons black tea leaves

- Peel of 1 orange

- 1 cinnamon stick

- 3 cloves

- 1 star anise

- Sugar or honey to taste

Instructions:

1. Boil water with orange peel, cinnamon, cloves, and star anise.

2. Simmer for 5 minutes for a rich infusion.

3. Add the tea leaves and brew for 2 minutes.

4. Pour in the milk and bring to a boil.

5. Strain and sweeten to your liking.

5. Vanilla Almond Chai

Ingredients:

- 2 cups water

- 1 cup almond milk

- 2 teaspoons black tea leaves

- 1 vanilla bean, split

- 4 cardamom pods, crushed

- Honey to taste

Instructions:

1. Boil water with the vanilla bean and cardamom pods.

2. Simmer for 5 minutes to extract the flavours.

3. Add the tea leaves and brew for 2 minutes.

4. Stir in the almond milk and bring to a boil.

5. Strain and sweeten with honey.

Each cup promises a delightful journey of flavours, perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying solo. So, brew a pot, sit back, and savour the rich and aromatic world of chai!

