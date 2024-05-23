5 worst time to check weight if you are planning to shed kilos

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the worst times to check weight if you are planning to shed kilos.

Losing weight can be a challenging and frustrating journey for many people. It requires a lot of dedication, discipline, and hard work to shed those extra kilos and achieve your desired body weight. Along this journey, there are certain times when checking your weight can do more harm than good. In this article, we will discuss the 5 worst times to check your weight if you are planning to shed kilos.

Right After a Workout

It's a common misconception that checking your weight right after a workout will give you an accurate measure of your progress. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. When you exercise, your body loses water through sweat, and this can result in temporary weight loss. This weight loss is not fat loss; it's simply the loss of water weight. Therefore, checking your weight right after a workout can be misleading and demotivating. Instead, it's better to wait at least 30 minutes after your workout and then check your weight.

During Your Menstrual Cycle

For women, their menstrual cycle can have a significant impact on their body weight. During this time, the body retains more water, causing bloating and temporary weight gain. This is a natural process and not something to be alarmed about. Checking your weight during your menstrual cycle can be disheartening as you may see an increase in the number on the scale due to bloating. It's essential to remember that this is temporary and not a reflection of your progress.

After a Cheat Day

Let's face it; we all have cheat days once in a while when we indulge in our favourite unhealthy foods. While it's okay to treat yourself occasionally, checking your weight the day after a cheat day can be demotivating. The sudden increase in calorie intake can result in temporary weight gain, and seeing this on the scale can make you feel like all your hard work has gone to waste. It's essential to remember that one cheat day will not undo all your progress. Give your body time to digest and get back on track before checking your weight again.

Before Going to Bed

Many people have a habit of checking their weight before going to bed, thinking it will give them a more accurate measure of their weight. However, this is not the case. Our body weight fluctuates throughout the day due to various factors such as food intake, water retention, and physical activity. Therefore, checking your weight before going to bed can be misleading as it does not give an accurate representation of your weight. It's better to check your weight in the morning after waking up, as it will be more consistent and reflective of your progress.

When You Are Stressed

Stress can have a significant impact on our body and overall health. When we are stressed, our bodies release a hormone called cortisol, which can lead to an increase in appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods. This can make it challenging to stick to a healthy diet and exercise routine, resulting in weight gain. Checking your weight during times of stress can be demotivating and may lead you to make unhealthy choices. It's important to manage stress through healthy coping mechanisms such as exercise, mindfulness, and self-care instead of obsessing over the number on the scale.

