Are you a pickle lover? Know amazing health benefits of these 5 pickle varieties

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Mango to Amla: Check out benefits of these 5 pickle varieties

Pickles have been a staple in every Indian household since our childhood. It is not only a cultural act of love and preservation passed down by our grandmothers and mothers, but also contains various health benefits alongside being a condiment on the dinner table. Find out the amazing health benefits of different varieties of pickles.

Benefits of Lemon Pickle

This variety of pickle is known for a variety of health benefits, along with adding a taste of citrus to the food you eat with it. Lemon pickle consists of citric acid and aids in dissolving kidney stones based on calcium. The spices within the pickle like coriander and cumin can help wash away any tiny stones in the kidneys.

Additionally, they also act as an immunity booster as lemon pickles is rich in Vitamin C and have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. These properties also help reduce the pain caused by kidney stones. The pickle’s potassium-rich qualities work to prevent muscle cramps and regulate electrolytes in the body.

Image Source : SOCIALLemon pickle

Benefits of Mango Pickle

Mango pickle is a great source of nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E, and calcium, potassium, and magnesium. One of the primary benefits of mango pickle is that it can effectively aid in better digestion. The natural fibres present in mango further help prevent constipation and can stimulate the appetite.

The richness of vitamin C in the pickle assists in faster production of white blood cells and can lead to better immunity against infections. The abundance of nutrients also allows for better absorption of iron from plant-based foods. Pairing mango pickles with your food will lead to various health benefits and leave a delicious taste in your mouth.

Image Source : SOCIALMango pickle

Benefits of Amla Pickle

Amla pickle is filled with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and damage from free radicals. They also help in reducing inflammation in the body. Additionally, the turmeric present in the pickle has a compound called curcumin, which can fight against inflammation and other harmful infections. This variety of pickles is also known for its immunity-boosting properties due to being rich in Vitamin C and can help protect the cells against infections.

Image Source : SOCIALAmla pickle

Benefits of Cucumber Pickle

Cucumbers contain beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant which can fight against free radicals. The presence of such nutrients helps protect the body from problems such as the risk of heart disease and cancer. Furthermore, cucumbers are a great source of phosphorus, potassium and magnesium, which helps improve sleep, regulate mood, balance blood sugar levels, and provide more such benefits to the body.

Image Source : SOCIALCucumber pickle

Benefits of Garlic Pickle

Garlic pickles contain properties that help to reduce cholesterol levels and prevent blood circulation problems by working to fight against blood clotting and blocks, lowering the risk of heart attack. The pickle also has anti-ageing properties. By consuming it, you may prevent premature wrinkles and fine lines. Along with these benefits, garlic can reduce the pain caused by arthritis. By consuming garlic regularly, the spread of arthritis can be limited and also ensures that metabolism is well maintained in the body.

Image Source : SOCIALGarlic pickle

Try adding pickles to your diet reap the multiple benefits and add flavour to your food!

ALSO READ: From Sharbat to Paratha, 5 easy sattu recipes to keep your gut healthy this summer