From Sharbat to Paratha, 5 easy sattu recipes to keep your gut healthy this summer

As the scorching heat of summer approaches, it's essential to keep your gut healthy and hydrated. Sattu, a traditional Indian flour made from roasted chickpeas, is not only delicious but also a powerhouse of nutrients. Packed with fibre, protein, and essential vitamins, sattu can be your go-to ingredient for maintaining digestive health during the summer months. Here are five easy sattu recipes that will not only tantalise your taste buds but also keep your gut happy and healthy.

Sattu Cooler

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons sattu flour

1 glass chilled water

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

A pinch of black salt

Mint leaves for garnish

Lemon wedges

Instructions:

In a glass, add sattu flour, roasted cumin powder, and black salt.

Pour chilled water into the glass and stir well until the sattu flour is completely dissolved.

Garnish with mint leaves and a lemon wedge.

Serve chilled.

Sattu Ladoo

Ingredients:

1 cup sattu flour

1/2 cup jaggery or sugar

2 tablespoons ghee

Chopped nuts and raisins (optional)

Cardamom powder for flavour

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a pan and add sattu flour.

Roast the sattu flour on low heat until it turns aromatic and slightly golden brown.

Add jaggery or sugar, cardamom powder, chopped nuts, and raisins (if using).

Mix everything well until the mixture comes together.

Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then shape it into small round balls.

Let the ladoos cool completely before serving.

Sattu Paratha

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons sattu flour

1 teaspoon carom seeds

Salt to taste

Water for kneading

Ghee or oil for cooking

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, sattu flour, carom seeds, and salt.

Gradually add water and knead into a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each portion into a small disc.

Place a spoonful of sattu filling in the centre of each disc and seal the edges properly.

Roll out the stuffed discs into parathas.

Heat a skillet over medium heat and cook the parathas with ghee or oil until golden brown on both sides.

Serve hot with yogurt or pickle.

Sattu Chaas (Buttermilk)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons sattu flour

1 glass buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

A pinch of black salt

Chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

In a blender, combine sattu flour, buttermilk, roasted cumin powder, and black salt.

Blend until smooth and frothy.

Pour the sattu chaas into glasses.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and add ice cubes if desired.

Serve chilled.

Sattu Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled chickpeas

2 tablespoons sattu flour

1 cucumber, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

Chopped coriander leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon juice for dressing

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine boiled chickpeas, sattu flour, chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, and coriander leaves.

Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

Toss everything together until well combined.

Serve the sattu salad as a refreshing and nutritious summer snack.

With these five easy sattu recipes, you can not only beat the summer heat but also keep your gut healthy and happy. From refreshing drinks to wholesome meals, sattu offers a variety of options to incorporate into your summer diet. So, give these recipes a try and enjoy the goodness of sattu while boosting your digestive health.

