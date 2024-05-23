India TV Sports Wrap on May 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

Rajasthan Royals have stormed into Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season. They defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator on Wednesday to book a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On the other hand, the Indian men's hockey team pipped Argentina in a thrilling penalty shootout to win an FIH Pro League clash. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rajasthan Royals move into Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals defeated RCB in the Eliminator to book a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

RCB get knocked out of Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been knocked out of IPL 2024 after their four-wicket loss to Rajasthan in the Eliminator.

RCB's loss to Rajasthan brings end to Dinesh Karthik's IPL career

RCB's four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals has ended Dinesh Karthik's IPL career.

Indian women's hockey team suffers humiliating loss against Argentina

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 0-5 loss at the hands of Argentina in an FIH Pro League fixture.

Indian men's hockey team clinches thrilling win over Argentina

The Indian men's hockey team pipped Argentina in a thrilling penalty shootout in the FIH Pro League.

West Indies to host South Africa in T20I series opener

West Indies will take on the Proteas in the first of the three-match T20I series.

Sanju Samson equals Shane Warne's record

Samson has equalled Shane Warne's record of winning the most games as captain for Rajasthan Royals.

Ricky Ponting confirms approach for India head coach role

Ricky Ponting told ICC that he was approached for the Indian men's cricket team's head coach role.

Ravichandran Ashwin claims Player of the Match award

Ashwin won the Player of the Match award in the Eliminator for figures of 2/19.

Sanju Samson complains of bug in dressing room