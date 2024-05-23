Salman Khan house firing case: Actor requests Bombay HC to remove his name from Anuj Thapan's death case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Salman Khan

In the latest development in the Salman Khan house firing case, the actor has sought the removal of his name from the death case of accused Anuj Thapan. On Wednesday, Salman filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding that his name be removed from the petition filed by the mother of Anuj Thapan, the accused who committed suicide in police custody in the case related to the firing at his house. As per a report by India TV's Atul Singh, Salman Khan's lawyer Aabad Ponda requested to drop the actor's name as a respondent in the petition and claimed that the petitioner has not made any allegations against the actor.

He claimed that the petitioner did not make any plea against the actor. Lawyer Ponda said, ''In fact the actor is the victim here...an attempt was made to attack him and his house...he does not know the reason behind the attacks. Who is behind it and who has been arrested...naming him as an accused is sending a wrong message and is damaging his reputation.''

The High Court was hearing the petition of Rita Devi, mother of accused Anuj Thapan, who had committed suicide in the prisoner cell toilet of the Police Commissioner's office on May 1.

Police claim that Thapan died by suicide, while Anuj's mother has alleged irregularities in the petition and claimed that he was murdered. Meanwhile, a bench of Justices NR Borkar and Somshekhar Sundaresan expressed displeasure over Thapan's "incomplete" post-mortem report and questioned the prosecution.

The court said that the report stated that the accused died due to suffocation. However, the post-mortem report did not include important details like a diagram of the ligature mark found on his neck and any other injury marks on the body.

On April 14, shots were fired outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Both the shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat's Bhuj. Thapan was arrested in Punjab on April 26 along with another person in connection with the case. Thapan later died in custody.

