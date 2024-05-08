5 delicious low-carb Indian breakfast recipes

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine but hesitant to sacrifice flavour for health? Look no further! Here’s a curated list of five mouthwatering Indian breakfast recipes that are not only delicious but also low in carbs, perfect for those looking to kickstart their day on a healthy note. From savoury to sweet, these recipes will satisfy your taste buds without weighing you down.
Paneer bhurji:
Ingredients:
- 200g paneer (cottage cheese), crumbled
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 2 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
- Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions and green chillies. Sauté until onions turn translucent.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften.
- Add turmeric powder and salt, mix well.
- Add crumbled paneer to the pan and cook for a few minutes until everything is well combined.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.
Cauliflower upma:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cauliflower florets, grated
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- Curry leaves
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
- Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.
- Add chopped onions, green chilli, and curry leaves. Sauté until onions turn golden brown.
- Add grated cauliflower and salt. Mix well and cook covered until cauliflower is cooked through.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
Cabbage poha:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cabbage, finely chopped
- 1 cup flattened rice (poha), washed and drained
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 potato, boiled and diced (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
- Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.
- Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
- Add chopped cabbage (and boiled potato if using) to the pan. Cook until cabbage softens.
- Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well.
- Add washed and drained poha to the pan and toss everything together until well combined.
- Cover and cook for a few minutes until the flavours meld together.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
Masala omelette:
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon oil
Method:
- In a bowl, beat the eggs and add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, coriander leaves, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan and pour the egg mixture into it.
- Cook on low heat until the omelette is set and golden brown on both sides.
- Serve hot with a side of mint chutney or sliced avocado.
Moong dal chilla:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup split yellow moong dal (mung beans), soaked overnight
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
- Drain and rinse the soaked moong dal. Blend it into a smooth batter using a little water if needed.
- Transfer the batter to a bowl and add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, cumin seeds, and salt. Mix well.
- Heat a non-stick pan and pour a ladleful of the batter onto it. Spread it evenly to form a thin pancake (chilla).
- Cook on medium heat until the bottom side is golden brown, then flip and cook the other side.
- Repeat with the remaining batter. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with mint chutney or yoghurt.
