5 delicious low-carb Indian breakfast recipes

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine but hesitant to sacrifice flavour for health? Look no further! Here’s a curated list of five mouthwatering Indian breakfast recipes that are not only delicious but also low in carbs, perfect for those looking to kickstart their day on a healthy note. From savoury to sweet, these recipes will satisfy your taste buds without weighing you down.

Paneer bhurji:

Ingredients:

200g paneer (cottage cheese), crumbled

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions and green chillies. Sauté until onions turn translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften. Add turmeric powder and salt, mix well. Add crumbled paneer to the pan and cook for a few minutes until everything is well combined. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Cauliflower upma:

Ingredients:

2 cups cauliflower florets, grated

1 onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

Curry leaves

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add chopped onions, green chilli, and curry leaves. Sauté until onions turn golden brown. Add grated cauliflower and salt. Mix well and cook covered until cauliflower is cooked through. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.

Cabbage poha:

Ingredients:

2 cups cabbage, finely chopped

1 cup flattened rice (poha), washed and drained

1 onion, finely chopped

1 potato, boiled and diced (optional)

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add chopped cabbage (and boiled potato if using) to the pan. Cook until cabbage softens. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well. Add washed and drained poha to the pan and toss everything together until well combined. Cover and cook for a few minutes until the flavours meld together. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.

Masala omelette:

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Method:

In a bowl, beat the eggs and add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, coriander leaves, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Heat oil in a non-stick pan and pour the egg mixture into it. Cook on low heat until the omelette is set and golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with a side of mint chutney or sliced avocado.

Moong dal chilla:

Ingredients:

1 cup split yellow moong dal (mung beans), soaked overnight

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Drain and rinse the soaked moong dal. Blend it into a smooth batter using a little water if needed. Transfer the batter to a bowl and add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, cumin seeds, and salt. Mix well. Heat a non-stick pan and pour a ladleful of the batter onto it. Spread it evenly to form a thin pancake (chilla). Cook on medium heat until the bottom side is golden brown, then flip and cook the other side. Repeat with the remaining batter. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with mint chutney or yoghurt.

