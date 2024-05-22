What is Khapli wheat? Know the benefits of this ancient grain

Follow us on Image Source : SCOAIL Know what is Khapli wheat and its benefits.

In recent years, there has been a growing buzz around a variety of wheat not commonly known to many – Khapli wheat. Also known as Emmer wheat or Farro, Khapli wheat is an ancient grain gaining popularity for its numerous health benefits. Many of us may have heard of this grain, but do we know what it is and why it is considered a superfood? Let’s dive deeper into the world of Khapli wheat and uncover its secrets.

What is Khapli Wheat?

Khapli wheat is an ancient variety of wheat cultivated for thousands of years in the Middle East and parts of Europe. It is believed to have originated from the Fertile Crescent region, which includes modern-day Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Jordan. This grain was a staple in the diet of early civilizations like the Mesopotamians, Egyptians, and Romans. However, with the introduction of modern wheat varieties such as Durum and Bread wheat, Khapli wheat slowly disappeared from mainstream consumption.

Khapli wheat has a unique appearance and taste compared to other common varieties of wheat. It has a dark brown colour with a nutty and earthy flavour. This ancient grain is also known for its high nutritional value and health benefits.

Health Benefits of Khapli Wheat

Khapli wheat is a rich source of essential nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Khapli wheat has a lower GI compared to modern wheat, making it a suitable choice for people with diabetes and those looking to manage blood sugar levels. While wheat is known to contain gluten, a protein that can cause adverse reactions in people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, Khapli wheat is considered gluten-friendly. Khapli wheat contains a variety of antioxidants that help fight off free radicals in the body, which can damage cells and lead to chronic diseases. The combination of high fibre and low glycemic index in Khapli wheat makes it beneficial for heart health.

Ways to Incorporate Khapli Wheat into Your Diet

From flour to flakes and whole grains, Khapli wheat can be used in various forms, just like any other wheat variety.

The Future of Khapli Wheat

With the increasing awareness of the health benefits of traditional and ancient grains, the demand for Khapli wheat is on the rise. Many farmers and millers are now reviving the cultivation of this ancient grain, making it more accessible to consumers. In India, Khapli wheat is mainly grown in the state of Maharashtra, where it is known as “Khapli Gehu.” It is also gaining popularity in other parts of the country as people are now more conscious of their food choices and are looking for healthier alternatives to modern wheat.

ALSO READ: Improve your health with these top 5 vegetarian superfoods for omega-3