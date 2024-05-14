Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Improve your health with these top 5 vegetarian superfoods for omega-3

It is no secret that it is essential to ensure that an individual maintains a balanced diet for optimum and long-term health benefits. Sometimes, the benefits of omega-3 are overlooked when discussing the ideal diet. These fatty acids are the key to long-term health and impact our main systems of the body. Read more to find out what these benefits are and where to source them.

What is omega-3?

Omega-3 is a type of fatty acid, classified as an ‘essential’ nutrient for our regular diet. These are further organised into three types of omega-3 fatty acids: ALA, EPA and DHA. Omega-3 is a vital aspect of cells and aids in the effective functioning of cells. Additionally, it also plays a role in signalling molecules which regulate our body systems.

The essential fatty acid has several health benefits for the cardiovascular, respiratory, immune and endocrine systems. It is known to lower blood pressure, reduce joint pain, increase HDL cholesterol and reduce blood clotting. Furthermore, other potential benefits include improving eye health, bone and joint strength and reducing fat in the liver as further research is conducted.

Top 5 omega-3 superfoods:

Chia seeds- Chia seeds are a great way to add something light and nutritional to your diet. The seeds contain ALA and are considered to be beneficial for weight loss as well, among other health benefits.

Flaxseeds- Typically used in the form of oil, they can be easily incorporated into your diet. Along with omega-3, flaxseeds also boast large quantities of fibre and other plant compounds and aid in digestion as well.

Walnuts- Walnuts are not only rich in omega-3 but also contain antioxidants which reduce inflammation and possibly improve brain health. Being a versatile ingredient, it can be added to salads or eaten as a snack.

Soybean oil- Soybean oil exclusively consists of ALA, so do not only rely on it as your primary source of omega-3 because DHA and EPA are equally important to your diet.

Kidney beans- One of the most common beans, they can be used in side dishes and main meals such as curry, salad, stew, or cooked with rice.



Try incorporating these ingredients into your everyday meals and enjoy the taste and benefits of omega-3.