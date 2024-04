Updated on: April 28, 2024 22:45 IST

Gwalior Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharat Singh Kushwaha VS Praveen Pathak in MP | Hot Seat

Gwalior Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the elections is heating up, BJP and Congress are all eyeing Gwalior as a key battleground. BJP has fielded Bharat Singh Kushwaha, while Congress has nominated its former MLA, Praveen Pathak, to challenge BJP's stronghold. Watch full video to know deets!