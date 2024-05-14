Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 laundry mistakes that are ageing your wardrobe faster

In the quest to keep our clothes clean and fresh, we often overlook the importance of proper laundry techniques. Surprisingly, some of the common practices we employ can actually accelerate the ageing process of our favourite garments. From fading colours to shrinking fabrics, these laundry mistakes can significantly shorten the lifespan of your wardrobe. Let's delve into five common errors to avoid if you want to keep your clothes looking newer for longer.

Overloading the washing machine:

One of the most prevalent laundry mistakes is cramming too many clothes into the washing machine. While it may seem efficient to wash larger loads, overloading the machine can lead to inadequate cleaning. Additionally, the excessive friction among garments can cause fibres to weaken and fabrics to wear out faster. To preserve your clothes, opt for smaller loads and allow enough space for proper agitation and rinsing.

Ignoring fabric care labels:

Fabric care labels exist for a reason, yet many of us disregard them in our laundry routine. Each garment comes with specific instructions regarding washing, drying, and ironing to ensure longevity. Ignoring these guidelines can result in damage such as colour fading, shrinkage, or fabric distortion. Take the time to read and follow the care labels for each item of clothing to prevent premature ageing.

Using too much detergent:

While it might seem logical that more detergent equals cleaner clothes, using excessive amounts can have adverse effects. Overloading on detergent can leave residue on fabrics, leading to dullness and discolouration over time. Moreover, the buildup of soap scum may contribute to skin irritation for those with sensitive skin. Follow the recommended dosage on the detergent packaging and consider using less for smaller loads or lightly soiled items.

Washing in hot water:

Hot water can be effective for removing stubborn stains, but it's not always the best choice for all fabrics. High temperatures can cause colours to fade and fabrics to shrink or become misshapen, especially for delicate or synthetic materials. Opt for colder water temperatures when washing clothes, as it's gentler on fabrics and helps to preserve their integrity. Save the hot water cycles for heavily soiled items that truly require it.

Letting clothes linger in the dryer:

Leaving clothes to sit in a hot dryer for ages after the cycle finishes is a recipe for wrinkles and potential heat damage. The moment the drying cycle ends, remove your clothes and fold or hang them promptly. This will help prevent wrinkles and also save energy by not keeping the dryer running unnecessarily.