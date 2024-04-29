Weather update: IMD issues alert as scorching heatwave sweeps across the nation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weather update: IMD issues an alert as a scorching heatwave sweeps across the nation.

A heatwave continues to grip most parts of the country, with intense heat persisting and the Meteorological Department issuing alerts. In several states, the mercury has soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius, prompting red alerts for Odisha and West Bengal. Moreover, the likelihood of heatwave conditions prevails in many other regions.

Relief amidst the heat

The Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for heavy rainfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. Over the next four days, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will experience heatwave conditions. Similarly, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh from April 29 to 30, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from April 30 to May 1, are likely to witness similar weather patterns.

Thunderstorms bring respite

The forecast also indicated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Eastern Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur between April 29 and 30. Sikkim may experience thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall from April 29 to May 1. Additionally, parts of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh may witness rainfall and snowfall.

Alert for Jammu and Kashmir residents

Heavy rainfall and snowfall are anticipated in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir from April 29 to 30. Given the adverse weather conditions, residents, especially those residing along the banks of the Jhelum River and its tributaries, are advised to avoid venturing into or near these water bodies and to limit their activities until weather conditions improve.

Rainfall in other regions

Light rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, while parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Southern Odisha may experience rainfall and thunderstorms. Northern parts of Punjab may witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Similarly, light rainfall and thunderstorms are probable in northern Haryana and northwestern Rajasthan. Kerala may experience scattered light rainfall.

Also read | Chhattisgarh: Five women, three children among eight killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Bemetara