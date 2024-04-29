Chhattisgarh: Five women, three children among eight killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Bemetara

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the accident site

Bemetera accident: Five women and three children lost their lives and 23 others sustained injuries when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, said police on Monday.

Victims were returning after attending a family function

According to a senior police official, the tragic incident occurred late Sunday night near Kathia village as the victims were returning from a family function. The goods vehicle collided with the parked mini truck on the roadside.

The police said that the victims, who hailed from Patharra village, were on their way back after attending a family event in Tiraiyya village.

Critically injured shifted to AIIMS Raipur

Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said.

The injured people were initially admitted to two hospitals. Subsequently, four critically injured persons were transferred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur.

