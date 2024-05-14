From digestive relief to blander food, pros and cons of adopting ‘no onion-garlic’ diet

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Pros and cons of adopting ‘no onion-garlic’ diet

In recent years, dietary trends have shifted towards more specialized eating habits, driven by health concerns, cultural preferences, or ethical considerations. One such dietary choice gaining attention is the adoption of a no onion-garlic diet. Rooted in certain religious practices, particularly within Hinduism and Jainism, this diet excludes onions and garlic due to their purported effects on the body and mind. While proponents argue its health benefits and spiritual significance, critics raise concerns about nutritional adequacy and culinary limitations. Let's explore the pros and cons of embracing a no onion-garlic diet.

Pros:

Potential digestive relief: For individuals with sensitive digestive systems or certain gastrointestinal conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), eliminating onions and garlic, which are known to cause bloating and gas in some people, can lead to reduced discomfort and improved digestion.

Reduced odour concerns: Onions and garlic are notorious for their strong odours, which can linger on breath and skin long after consumption. By forgoing these ingredients, individuals may experience fewer social and personal concerns related to bad breath and body odour.

Reduced acid reflux: Onions and garlic contain fructans and disulfides, which can irritate the oesophagus and trigger heartburn in people prone to acid reflux. Eliminating them may lead to fewer and milder episodes.

Cons:

Nutritional deficiencies: Onions and garlic are rich sources of essential nutrients like vitamins C and B6, as well as minerals like manganese and sulfur compounds with potential health benefits. Eliminating these ingredients from your diet without adequate substitution may increase the risk of nutrient deficiencies.

Blander dishes: These vegetables add complexity to flavours. Without them, you might rely more on salt or unhealthy fats to compensate, potentially compromising your diet's quality.

Limited culinary options: Onions and garlic are ubiquitous ingredients in cuisines worldwide, adding depth and flavour to a wide array of dishes. Avoiding them may restrict your food choices, especially when dining out or participating in social gatherings where these ingredients are commonly used.