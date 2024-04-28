Bihar: Two policemen killed, over a dozen injured as speeding truck rams van in Gopalganj

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Gopalganj accident: Two policemen lost their lives and over a dozen others sustained injuries when the van they were travelling in was hit by a speeding container truck in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Barhima Bazar around noon while the police team was en route to Supaul for their duties for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

All injured are stable

According to a statement issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police of Gopalganj, "The van carrying policemen on election duty had halted near Barhima Bazar when a speeding container truck rammed into it from behind. Two policemen died on the spot and over a dozen sustained injuries."

All the injured individuals have been admitted to the nearest government hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. The container involved in the accident has been confiscated by the local police.

Two Bihar Police constables killed

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar Uraon, a resident of Punea, and Pawan Mahto, a resident of Bettiah, both constables of the Bihar Police.

"The driver of the container truck fled from the spot. Further investigation is on," said a local police officer.

(With PTI inputs)

