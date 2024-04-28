Lok Sabha 2024: ECI instructs political parties in Odisha to not involve children in election campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Election Commission of India

Taking cognizance of a series of complaints regarding the engagement of children in political campaigning activities, the Election Commission of India issued a circular barring political parties from involving children in any poll-related activities. Odisha's Additional Chief Electoral Officer, N Thirumala Naik, stated that a circular had been issued to the presidents and secretaries of all recognized national and regional parties in the state, urging them not to involve children in public rallies and meetings, following several complaints they received.

"Political parties should refrain from using children in election campaigns, canvassing, rallies, or any other form of participation, including distributing posters/pamphlets or participating in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, and election meetings," the EC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Odisha is set to vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, beginning on May 13. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the state, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and BJD.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (April 28) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi while Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for “select people” in the state. He also alleged that BJP and BJD “are married” and both parties are “hand in glove with each other”. His remarks came while addressing an election rally at Salepur in Odisha’s Cuttack.

He claimed that BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working together.

(With inputs from PTI)

