  2. News
  3. India
  Puri Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP's Sambit Patra, who put up a close fight in 2019, defeat BJD?

Puri Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP's Sambit Patra, who put up a close fight in 2019, defeat BJD?

Hot seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The city that houses the famous Jagannath Temple, is set to witness a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and BJD. In the last three Lok Sabha polls, the seat has been claimed by the BJD which considers it as its stronghold.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2024 18:48 IST
Puri Lok Sabha election 2024, BJP Sambit Patra, Sucharita Mohanty Congress, Arup Patnaik BJD
Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Sambit Patra to contest against Sucharita Mohanty of the Congress and Arup Patnaik's BJD in Puri Lok Sabha election 2024.

Puri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The key contest in Puri Lok Sabha seat is set to take place between BJP's Sambit Patra, Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Arup Patnaik and Congress's Sucharita Mohanty. Puri falls in Odisha state, which has a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats. Polling in Puri will take place in the sixth phase on May 25.

Puri will see a triangular fight between BJP, Congress and BJD. However, a high-pitch battle is expected to take place between BJP's Sambit Patra and BJD's Arup Patnaik. 

In the previous election, Sambit Patra put up a strong fight against BJD's candidate Pinaki Misra but he failed to win the seat. In Odisha, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are taking place simultaneously.

The state's 21 seats will vote in phase four on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh on June 1.

In 2019, the BJP won a total of 8 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, BJD grabbed 12 and one seat went to Congress.  

Puri Lok Sabha Election 2019

In 2019, BJD's Pinaki Misra defeated BJP's Sambit Patra by a margin of just 11,714 votes.

Earlier, there were speculations that the BJP and BJD might enter into alliance in the state, for both Lok Sabha and Assemly polls, but it didn't happen. 

Puri is one of the hot seats in Lok Sabha elections as the city is historically and culturally important as it home to Jagannath Temple. 

Puri Lok Sabha Election 2014

In 2014, BJD's Pinaki Misra defeated Congress' Sucharita Mohanty by a margin of 2,63,361 votes. BJP's Ashok Sahu was a distant third. 

Odisha Assembly Election Result 2019

In Assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal won a total of 112 seats, BJP got 23 and Congress managed to win 9 seats.

