India's T20 World Cup jersey launched, fans come up with mixed reactions

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Team India's new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 has been launched. The launch took place in Dharamsala with captain Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja featuring in the video released. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year signed Adidas as the kit sponsor of team India for five years and since then, the men in blue have been donning differently designed kits at the mega events.

The new jersey specially designed for the T20 World Cup has tri-colour stripes on the V-shaped neck while the sleeves are of saffron colour that also have traditional Adidas stripes on it. The blue colour at the front has been retained as expected with 'INDIA' written at the centre. Notably, the name of the sponsor, in this case, 'Dream11' will be removed as per the rules that have been set by the ICC when it comes to the World Cups irrespective of the format.

Meanwhile, the fans had got a glimpse of the jersey earlier itself with the jersey pictures getting leaked on social media. They had come up with mixed reactions with some calling the jersey 'stylish' while a few didn't like it at all. Here are some of the reactions:

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, team India will be starting their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York. Their marquee clash against Pakistan will be played on June 9 while their last two group games are scheduled on June 12 and 15 against USA and Canada respectively.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan