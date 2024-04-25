Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Madhvi Latha takes on 4-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Cong's M Waliullah

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi to take on BJP's Madhvi Latha and Congress' Mohammad Waliullah Sameer in Hyderabad Lok Sabha election 2024.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Hyderabad seat in Telangana is all set to witness a high-voltage election battle between All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi, Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhvi Latha and Congress' Mohammad Waliullah Sameer. Polling in Hyderabad will take place in the fourth phase on May 13.

With two Muslim candidates and BJP's Madhavi Latha, the contest in Hyderabad is going to witnesss an interesting battle as the saffron party vows to unseat four-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi has been winning Hyderabad seat since 2004 Lok Sabha elections. However, this time, the BJP has pitted its Hindu face and triple talaq campaign activist Madhvi Latha. Apart from being a cultural activist, Madhvi Latha is the chairman of Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital, a professional Bharatnatyam dancer and a mother to three children.

But it's not going to be an easy contest for Madhvi Latha at all as her main opponent, Asaduddin Owaisi, has been winning in Hyderabad with huge margins in the past elections.

Apart from AIMIM, BJP and Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has also fielded its candidate Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, whose chances of winning doesn't seem to be nice but he may dent vote share of either of the three parties.

In 2019 elections, Owaisi won this seat by a margin of nearly three lakh votes while in 2014, it was again close to 2.5 lakh. However, with Congress fielding a Muslim candidate in the race, Mohammad Waliullah Sameer may cut into Owaisi's votes and advantage BJP.

According to the 2011 census, there are 64.9 per cent Hindus, 30.1 per cent Muslims, 2.8 per cent Christians, 0.3 per cent Jains, 0.3 per cent Sikhs and 0.1 per cent Buddhists in Hyderabad.

With over 30 per cent share of population dominated by Muslims, it has always remained an advantage for Owaisi and his party which has been claiming victory since 1999.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2019

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi defeated BJP's Bhagavanth Rao by a margin of 2,81,815 votes.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2014

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi defeated BJP's Bhagavanth Rao by a margin of 2,02,454 votes.

