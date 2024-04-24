'Owaisi hai laapata, jab se aayi Madhavi Latha': Anurag Thakur holds roadshow in Hyderabad | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Anurag Thakur with BJP candidate Madhavi Latha during a rally before the latter files her nomination papers

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jab at Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, suggesting that the AIMIM leader has been missing ever since the BJP candidate Madhavi Latha entered the fray. The Union Minister made this statement during a roadshow held in Hyderabad to support party leader Madhavi Latha ahead of her nomination filing.

"Owaisi hai laapata, jab se aayi Madhavi Latha (Owaisi is missing since Madhavi Lata came)," said Thakur as he campaigns for BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha.

‘Lotus’ will bloom in Hyderabad

He further said that there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for Madhavi Latha in every nook and corner of Hyderabad, adding that the residents are eager to liberate themselves from the "Jungle Raaj" of the past 40 years, and he believes that the "Lotus" (symbol of BJP) will flourish in the region.

"A lot of countries are at war in the world, and every country needs to be strong in any situation. During the last 10 years of governance of PM Modi, our country has become powerful and prosperous, while on the other side, Rahul Gandhi talks about weakening the country,” he said.

The Union Minister said, “Since the last 60 years, Congress has been involved in spreading hatred in the name of caste and religion. PM Modi didn’t differentiate between the lines of religion and provided welfare to everyone as part of our vision of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’. Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda says that 55 per cent of your hard-earned money should be taken by the government after your death. Do you want that to happen? The Congress wants to snatch your money and give it to the infiltrators.”

Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat

Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats and Hyderabad will vote in the fourth phase on May 13. The seat is set to witness an interesting contest against BJP's Madhvi Latha, who is a classical dancer and entrepreneur, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Hyderabad constituency, primarily encompassing the old city of Hyderabad with a predominantly Muslim population, has long been considered a stronghold of the AIMIM.

Asaduddin Owaisi has secured victory in the constituency for four consecutive terms since 2004. Before him, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had served as the representative for Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha for six consecutive terms, spanning from 1984 to 2004.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Asaduddin Owaisi from AIMIM won the seat with a margin of 282,186 votes. Asaduddin Owaisi was polled 517,471 votes with a vote share of 59.00 per cent and defeated Dr. Bhagavanth Rao from BJP who got 235,285 votes (26.80 per cent).

Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Asaduddin Owaisi from AIMIM won the seat and was polled 513,868 votes with a vote share of 52.88 per cent. BJP candidate Dr. Bhagavanth Rao got 311,414 votes (32.05 per cent) and was the runner-up. Asaduddin Owaisi defeated Dr. Bhagavanth Rao by a margin of 202,454 votes.

