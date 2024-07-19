Microsoft outage: Passengers get hand-written boarding passes as services hit at Hyderabad Airport

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A hand-written boarding pass at Hyderabad Airport.

Microsoft outage: A widespread Microsoft outage has disrupted operations at several airports across India. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad was also affected, with passengers receiving hand-written boarding passes due to technical issues. The outage, which impacted Microsoft services globally, led to significant challenges in airport operations. A photo circulating online shows a Kolkata-bound passenger holding a hand-written boarding pass, highlighting the extent of the disruption.

According to the information, Airport authorities and airline staff are working tirelessly to manage the situation and ensure that passengers could continue their journeys despite the technological setback. The use of hand-written boarding passes was a necessary measure to maintain service continuity and minimise delays, as per the airport authorities.

Hyderabad Airport issues advisory

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Airport has also issued an advisory, stating services of airlines have been impacted due to a global IT outage. "We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information. We thank you for your support and understanding," the advisory added.

Hand-written boarding pass at Mumbai Airport

Meanwhile, similar hand-written boarding passes were also issued to passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. An image has surfaced wherein a Raipur-based passenger has shown his hand-written boarding pass.

A hand-written boarding pass at the Mumbai Airport.

Several airlines suffer due to outage

It should be mentioned here that IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa saw disruptions in their online check-in and boarding processes across their networks, forcing them to switch to manual mode.

"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted," IndiGo said in an update on X. "We are all hands-on decks and are working to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly," it stated.

SpiceJet also said it is currently experiencing technical challenges with its service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and managing booking functionalities. "As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports," it stated.

ALSO READ: Microsoft outage: Airports in Delhi, Germany report disruptions, emergency 911 lines down in US