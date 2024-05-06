Any Congress leader visiting temple is sacked from party: PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry rally

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP4INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party saying that any leader who visits temples is sacked by the party. PM Modi made these remarks while addressing a public meeting at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

His statement comes after Radhika Khera resigned from the Congress party alleging that she was mistreated by party members because she visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On Congress’ decision of not attending the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM slammed it and said, ”Due to appeasement, Congress boycotted Ayodhya Ram temple consecration.”

PM Modi targeted YSRCP

He also targeted the incumbent state government of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the YSR Congress Party got an opportunity of five years to work for the people which they wasted and led the state lagging in development. He highlighted that in Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure the state was leading in the development journey but YSRCP derailed it.

He said, “NDA is the only guarantee of development in Andhra Pradesh and across India.” He further said that central projects were deliberately delayed and people's welfare was compromised in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi on Jharkhand money recovery

PM Modi also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that people seek answers from Congress 'Shezada' on black money. He took a sharp dig at the Congress party over the recently confiscated trench of money from Congrss ministr's aide house in Jharkhand. He said, “Congress had made the house of the domestic helper of its minister’s personal secretary as the godown for black money.”

He recalled that earlier a huge amount of money was confiscated from an MP of Congress from jharkhand. He said, “I am being abused for 'catching' their black money, but am worried about poor people's money.” Meanwhile, he made a major revelation that he is taking legal advice regarding returning the money to those who have been looted.

He further said, “Today, India is making rapid development through walking on the stupendous path of 'Reform, Perform and Transform'. Your one vote can transform troubles into opportunities. Today, the whole world is optimistic about India.’

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: ED conducts raids in Ranchi, recovers huge amount of cash from minister's secretary | VIDEO