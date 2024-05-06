Jharkhand: ED conducts raids in Ranchi, recovers huge amount of cash from minister's secretary | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A huge amount of cash has been recovered by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at several places in Jharkhad's capital Ranchi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday. According to the information, around Rs 20 crore in cash has been recovered during raids on the premises of the domestic help of Sanjeev Lal, personal secretary of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Senior Congress leader, Alamgir Alam. He represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand assembly.

Minister Alamgir Alam's reaction

Meanwhile, the counting of seized cash is underway, sources said. The cash is largely in the denomination of Rs 500 and some jewellery has also been recovered, the sources said. Videos and photos showed officials of the central probe agency taking out wads of currency notes from large bags in a room located in a building at Gadikhana Chowk. A domestic help of Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal is alleged to be residing at this location. Speaking to the media, Alam denied having any official information regarding this so far. "I have been watching TV and it says the premises are linked to the official PS (Private Secretary) provided to me by the government," he added.

Several politicians on radar

The central probe agency has initiated raids at the premises associated with suspended chief engineer Virendra Ram and his associates, as per sources. Additionally, there are reports of raids conducted by the authorities on the residences of several politicians.

Who is Virendra Ram?

Notably, Ram has been accused of accumulating assets valued at 100 crore. He was apprehended last year, during which authorities purportedly found a pen drive containing transaction records allegedly involving some politicians from Jharkhand. He was nabbed by the ED after it launched multiple searches on February 21, 2023, in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi. In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

