BREAKING: NIA to probe murder of VHP Leader Vikas Bagga in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency took charge of the investigation into the murder of VHP leader Vikas Bagga in Punjab. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Bagga, president of the Nangal unit, was fatally shot on April 13 while at his confectionary shop, igniting widespread protests by VHP, RSS, and BJP members demanding swift justice.

Police arrest two suspects allegedly involved in the killing

Three days later, district police apprehended two suspects from Saloh village in Nawan Shahr district, identified as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi (34) and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka. The accused confessed to receiving Rs 1 lakh for carrying out the murder, having been provided with Bagga's location and images.

Additional arrest made, weapons recovered

Subsequently, Ropar police arrested Gurpreet Ram alias Gora from Punnu Majara village in Nawanshahr district on April 24. Gora, in contact with the same handlers involved in Bagga's murder, was found in possession of a pistol and seven live cartridges.

VHP delegation meets Union Home Secretary, calls for NIA probe

On April 26, a VHP delegation led by international president Alok Kumar met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, urging for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into Bagga's assassination.

NIA takes charge of investigation

Confirming the development, Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the NIA to take over the investigation. The district police will provide all necessary records to the NIA after completing legal formalities.