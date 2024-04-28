Will Jacks breaks Chris Gayle's all-time IPL record with stunning hundred vs GT

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Will Jacks breaks Chris Gayle's record.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Will Jacks scored a mind-blowing century against Gujarat Titans in their clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to power his team to a record win. The Bengaluru-based franchise broke the record of the fastest 200-plus chase in the history of the tournament when they chased down 201 in 16 overs.

On the way to this run-chase England star Jacks has also shattered Chris Gayle's all-time record of scoring the second fifty runs of an innings in the fewest balls. Jacks took 31 balls to reach his fifty and then shifted gears at an unbelievable rate. But from 50 to hundred, the England star took only 10 balls as he touched the three-figure mark with some insane hitting skills.

He went six, two runs, six, four, dot, six, six, four, six and six in his last 10 balls and from 54 reached the feat of a hundred in only 10 balls.

Gayle held this record until now as the former RCB star taking only 13 balls from his fifty to reach to the ton in that insane knock against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

This ton is the second-fastest in IPL 2024 and fifth-fastest overall in the history of the tournament. The quickest ton of the ongoing season belongs to Travis Head, who made a ton in 39 balls against RCB in that record-breaking game of 287.

Fastest IPL 100s by balls faced:

30 C Gayle vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

37 Y Pathan vs MI Mumbai BS 2010

38 D Miller vs RCB Mohali 2013

39 T Head vs RCB Bengaluru 2024

41 W Jacks RCB vs GT Ahmedabad 2024