SRH's suffer their biggest loss in IPL history as CSK storm back in top four

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL SRH and CSK players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered their biggest loss in the history of the Indian Premier League as Chennai Super Kings defeated Pat Cummins' side by 78 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first the Super Kings made 212 on the back of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 98-run knock. The batting might of Sunrisers was tamed for the second time in a row as they were bowled out for just 134 in reply.

SRH hardly looked in chase anytime during the second innings. While Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma provided a decent looking start but fell in quick succession. Tushar Deshpande made twin strikes to remove Head and impact sub Anmolpreet Singh in his first over and then got rid of Abhishek in the 4th over to put SRH on the backfoot.

Nitish Reddy and Aiden Markram partnered for 32 runs but the flow of wickets did not stop anytime. Markram was the top scorer with 32 and none of the other batters crossed 25. Deshpande starred with figures of 4/27 in his three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana took two each.

With this SRH have suffered their second consecutive defeat and both of them have come while chasing. CSK have made a huge jump in the points table and have climbed three spots from sixth to third with this victory. CSK have become the third team in IPL to script 50 wickets in IPL at Chepauk (including Super over wins).

Biggest defeats for SRH in terms of runs in IPL

78 vs CSK, Chennai, 2024*

77 vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2013

72 vs RR, Hyderabad, 2023

72 vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2014

Earlier, CSK made 212 on the back of Gaikwad's sensational knock of 98 from 54 balls, while Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube played strong hands too. Mitchell made 52 from 32 deliveries while Dube scored 39 off 20 balls to take CSK to a strong score.