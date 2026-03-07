Advertisement
  US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israeli military begins 'broad-scale' wave of strikes in Tehran
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has entered its eighth day, expanding from targeted strikes in Tehran into a wider regional war involving naval clashes and drone attacks.

US-Israel-Iran War Day 8 Live Updates
New Delhi:

Tensions across West Asia continue to escalate as the military conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its eighth day. The conflict began on February 28 with a high-profile strike in Tehran and has since expanded beyond limited air attacks into a broader multi-front war, including naval confrontations in the Indian Ocean and drone operations across the Gulf region. In a sign of Washington's tougher stance, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that talks with Tehran will not resume unless Iran agrees to what he described as an "unconditional surrender."

For the last one week, the US and Israel have carried out a series of heavy strikes inside Iran, hitting key military installations, senior leadership targets and facilities linked to its nuclear programme. However, the objectives and possible timeline of the campaign appear to be evolving, with Washington at times signalling that regime change or the emergence of alternative leadership within Iran could be a potential outcome. The conflict has also rattled global markets, pushing oil prices to their highest level since 2023, while a disappointing US jobs report added pressure on equities, leaving Wall Street with its worst weekly performance since October.

Live updates :US-Israel-Iran War

  • 4:51 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US planning 'biggest bombing campaign' in Iran

    US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States is preparing what he described as its "biggest bombing campaign" in Iran on Friday night (local time). Speaking to FOX Business, Bessent indicated that Washington is set to significantly escalate its military operations against Tehran. His remarks come as both US and Israeli officials have signalled that the ongoing military campaign against Iran is expected to intensify further in the coming days.

  • 4:48 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump says US to quadruple production of 'exquisite' weapons amid Iran war concerns

    Amid growing questions over whether the ongoing war with Iran is draining US weapons stockpiles, President Donald Trump said major American defence manufacturers have agreed to significantly ramp up arms production. In his social media post, Trump didn't offer details about which specific weapons would see a rise in production. He also said he has stepped up orders of more basic munitions, "which we are using, as an example, in Iran and recently used in Venezuela."

  • 4:46 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Drones hit Iraq's Basra oil sites, including US contractor facilities

    At least two drones struck energy infrastructure and facilities of US contractors in Iraq's southern Basra province, as per The Associated Press. The officials added that unmanned aerial vehicles targeted a compound housing foreign oil company offices and warehouses, triggering fires at facilities linked to US energy services firms.

  • 4:43 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Israeli military begins 'broad-scale' wave of strikes in Tehran

    The Israeli military said it has launched a "broad-scale" wave of airstrikes targeting sites in Tehran, marking a major escalation in the conflict with Iran. The announcement came shortly after the army reported detecting missiles fired from Iran toward Israel in the early hours of Saturday. As per reports, air defence systems were activated as Israeli forces worked to intercept the incoming missiles. At the same time, residents in Jerusalem reported hearing powerful, thunder-like explosions shortly after midnight (local time) as the situation intensified overnight.

