LPG price hike: Domestic cylinders costlier by Rs 60, commercial rates up by Rs 115 amid Middle East war

New Delhi:

Household budgets are set to feel the heat as the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased across the country with effect from Saturday (March 7). The price of a standard 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder has gone up by Rs 60 nationwide. The hike also extends to commercial LPG cylinders, which have become costlier by Rs 115, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The revised rates are applicable immediately and will affect both household consumers and businesses that rely on LPG for daily operations.

Revised domestic LPG prices in major cities

With the latest revision, the cost of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 853 to Rs 913. In Mumbai, the price has increased from Rs 852.50 to Rs 912.50.

Kolkata has witnessed one of the highest price revisions. The cylinder price has jumped from Rs 879 to Rs 930. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the price has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50.

The latest hike marks the first revision in domestic LPG prices since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi was fixed at Rs 853.

Commercial LPG cylinders also become costlier

The increase is expected to significantly impact businesses such as hotels, restaurants and small commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG.

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 1,768.50 to Rs 1,883. In Mumbai, the rate has climbed from Rs 1,720.50 to Rs 1,835.

Similarly, Kolkata has seen the price rise from Rs 1,875.50 to Rs 1,990, while in Chennai the cost has increased from Rs 1,929 to Rs 2,043.50.

Govt assures no energy shortage

Amid concerns about global energy supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri recently assured citizens that India has adequate fuel availability. "Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers," the minister said in a post on X.

Indian Oil rejects fuel shortage rumours

Indian Oil Corporation has also dismissed claims circulating on social media suggesting shortages of petrol and diesel across the country. "India has sufficient fuel stocks and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally. Indian Oil is committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information," the company said in a statement on X.

India's energy supplies remain comfortable

Earlier on Friday, government sources stated that India remains in a comfortable position in terms of crude oil, petroleum products and LPG supplies despite growing concerns over possible disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. Officials said the country currently has access to diversified energy supplies that exceed the volume which could potentially be affected through the crucial maritime route. India also maintains adequate reserves of crude oil and petroleum products to meet domestic demand. Authorities are closely monitoring global developments and are prepared to increase imports from alternative regions if required.

ALSO READ: US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Saudi Arabia intercepts drones headed for an oil field