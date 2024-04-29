Monday, April 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Kane Williamson to lead, Trent Boult included as New Zealand announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Kane Williamson to lead, Trent Boult included as New Zealand announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad

New Zealand Cricket announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA with familiar faces. Kane Williamson will continue to lead the side with Michael Bracewell returning to the fold and Trent Boult included. New Zealand will begin their campaign on June 7.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 8:37 IST
New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming T20
Image Source : GETTY New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA

New Zealand Cricket announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the United on the expected lines with the all-rounder Michael Bracewell returning to the fold. Bracewell, who recently led the Black Caps in the five-match T20 series against Pakistan came after a long 9-month injury layoff and will be crucial to the Kiwis' balance, especially on slow tracks in the West Indies. Kane Williamson will continue to lead the side while senior pacer Trent Boult has also been included despite withdrawing his name from the contract list.

There was no massive surprise as such with most of the familiar faces including the likes of Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry making it to the squad. A couple of names - Adam Milne and Tim Seifert - were missing, however, New Zealand have put their faith in the lone wicketkeeping option in Conway, who is currently recovering from his hand injury.

Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry were the two first-timers in a T20 World Cup squad for New Zealand. Head coach Gary Stead was excited at the squad announcement saying that the 15 names they have picked cover all the bases and skills they require to be successful in the Caribbean while giving reasoning on picking both Henry and Ravindra.

"Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration," Stead was quoted as saying in an NZC release. “Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia," Stead added referring to the all-rounder's couple of big knocks at home against Australia in February.

Related Stories
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube lead Chennai Super Kings to major T20 record

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube lead Chennai Super Kings to major T20 record

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffer their biggest loss in IPL history as CSK storm back into top four

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffer their biggest loss in IPL history as CSK storm back into top four

IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: GT slump to 6th loss same as PBKS, MI; RCB still at bottom

IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: GT slump to 6th loss same as PBKS, MI; RCB still at bottom

New Zealand's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Travelling reserve: Ben Sears

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement