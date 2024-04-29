Kane Williamson to lead, Trent Boult included as New Zealand announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA

New Zealand Cricket announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the United on the expected lines with the all-rounder Michael Bracewell returning to the fold. Bracewell, who recently led the Black Caps in the five-match T20 series against Pakistan came after a long 9-month injury layoff and will be crucial to the Kiwis' balance, especially on slow tracks in the West Indies. Kane Williamson will continue to lead the side while senior pacer Trent Boult has also been included despite withdrawing his name from the contract list.

There was no massive surprise as such with most of the familiar faces including the likes of Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry making it to the squad. A couple of names - Adam Milne and Tim Seifert - were missing, however, New Zealand have put their faith in the lone wicketkeeping option in Conway, who is currently recovering from his hand injury.

Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry were the two first-timers in a T20 World Cup squad for New Zealand. Head coach Gary Stead was excited at the squad announcement saying that the 15 names they have picked cover all the bases and skills they require to be successful in the Caribbean while giving reasoning on picking both Henry and Ravindra.

"Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration," Stead was quoted as saying in an NZC release. “Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia," Stead added referring to the all-rounder's couple of big knocks at home against Australia in February.

New Zealand's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Travelling reserve: Ben Sears