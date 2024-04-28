Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport to be world's largest with 400 gates | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : X/HH SHEIKH MOHAMMED Al Maktoum International Airport

World News: Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday (April 28) approved a new passenger terminal in Al Maktoum International airport worth USD 34.85 billion, which will be the largest international airport on the globe with a capacity of up to 260 million passengers. The Al Maktoum International Airport will be five times the size of Dubai International Airport, he said. All operations from the Dubai airport will be transferred to Al Maktoum in the coming years.

Features of Al Maktoum International Airport

The airport will also include 400 terminal gates and five runways, he added.

The airport will be the new home of flagship carrier Emirates and its sister low-cost airline Flydubai along with all airline partners connecting the world to and from Dubai, Dubai state-owned airline Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said.

The move "further solidifies Dubai's position as a leading aviation hub on the world stage", the CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, was quoted as saying by the Dubai Media Office.

“Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the world's largest capacity, reaching up to 260 million passengers. It will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, and all operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to it in the coming years. The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates and feature five parallel runways. New aviation technologies will be employed for the first time in the aviation sector,” Al Maktoum posted on X.

He said that Dubai will be the “world’s airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global center”.

