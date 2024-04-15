Delhi's IGI Airport features amongst top 10 busiest airports in world | Check global rankings

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI AIRPORT WEBSITE Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport: The Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi has been announced as amongst the top ten busiest airports in the world in 2023, according to Airports Council International (ACI). The Delhi airport was witness to nearly 7,22,14,841 passengers in 2023 and bagged the 10th spot in the world. The airport was ranked the 9th spot in 2022 and 17th in 2019, according to the data.

The data was unveiled on Sunday (April 14) for the preliminary top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2023, which showed significant shifts driven by the resurgence of international air travel. The Atlanta Airport in the US ranked first in the world as the busiest airport with 10,46,53,451 passengers last year, followed by Dubai Airport with 86,994,365 passengers.

Check global rankings of busiest airports:

Image Source : AIRPORTS COUNCIL INTERNATIONALRankings of world's busiest airports

According to an official release, the global total passenger forecast for 2023 stands close to 8.5 billion, reflecting a remarkable recovery of 93.8% from pre-pandemic levels.

“The influx of passengers at international airports has been central in bolstering the recovery of hubs reliant on this segment, consequently influencing the composition of the top 10 busiest airports for total passengers,” the release said.

“The unwavering strength of Istanbul and New Delhi airports keep them in top ranks, marking significant progress over 2019,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

Preliminary figures indicate that the 2023 global total passengers’ figure is close to 8.5 billion, representing an increase of 27.2 per cent from 2022 or a recovery of 93.8 per cent from pre-pandemic results (2019).

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holds onto the top rank and is followed by Dubai International Airport for the first time, surpassing Dallas Forth Worth International Airport in third position. From the top 10 rankings for total passenger traffic, 5 airports are in the US, the release said.