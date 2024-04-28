KKR vs DC IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Eden Gardens play for match 47 in Kolkata?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KKR and DC players.

Kolkata Knight Riders are up against Delhi Capitals in match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2024. After mauling the Capitals at DC's second home in Vizag, the Knight Riders hope for some more dominance at home in Eden Gardens.

The last time these two teams met each other, KKR handed DC a proper drubbing when they defeated them by 106 runs after making 272 batting first. Sunil Narine was in sublime touch with his 39-ball 85-run knock, while Andre Russell (41 off 19), Angrish Raghuvanshi (54 from 27 balls) and Rinku Singh (26 from 8) played strong cameos too. But KKR are now coming off a heartbreaking loss to Punjab Kings, who completed the highest-ever run chase in T20 cricket. Delhi are now upbeat and they can get their payback in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens pitch report

The surface at the Eden Gardens is usually a batters' paradise. The last game between KKR and PBKS saw batting records being broken for fun. Punjab gunned the biggest run chase in T20 history and also the 42 sixes in that game were the highest number of maximums in a T20 game.

There have been 91 IPL matches played at the venue out of which 37 have been won by batting first teams. The chasing sides have an upper edge with 53 wins for the batting second sides.

Eden Gardens - The Numbers Game​

IPL stats

Matches played: 91

Batting first won: 37

Batting second won: 53

Highest score: 262 by PBKS vs KKR

Lowest score: 49

Average first innings score: 166.5

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat