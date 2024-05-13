Fruit-Dairy to Radish-Milk: 5 wrong food combinations you must avoid as per Ayurveda

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 wrong food combinations to avoid as per Ayurveda

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, emphasises the importance of proper food combinations for maintaining good health and well-being. According to Ayurveda, certain food combinations can lead to digestive issues, decreased nutrient absorption, and toxin formation in the body. From fruit with dairy to radish with milk, here are five wrong food combinations you should avoid to support optimal digestion and overall health.

Fruit with Dairy

Combining fruits with dairy products such as yogurt, milk, or cheese is considered incompatible in Ayurveda. Fruits are generally light and acidic, while dairy products are heavy and sour. This combination can disrupt the digestive fire (Agni) and lead to the formation of toxins (ama) in the body. Instead, fruits should be consumed separately, preferably on an empty stomach, to ensure proper digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Milk with Meat or Fish

Mixing milk with animal proteins like meat or fish is discouraged in Ayurveda. These foods have different digestion times and require different digestive enzymes for breakdown. Consuming them together can create an imbalance in digestion, leading to the formation of toxins and causing digestive discomfort. It's best to consume milk and animal proteins at separate meals to support efficient digestion and nutrient assimilation.

Honey with Hot Liquids

While honey is praised for its numerous health benefits in Ayurveda, it should never be heated or mixed with hot liquids. When heated, honey undergoes chemical changes and can become toxic to the body. Mixing honey with hot liquids like tea or boiling water can diminish its therapeutic properties and produce harmful substances. Instead, honey should be added to lukewarm or cool beverages to retain its nutritional value and healing properties.

Equal Portions of Ghee and Honey

Ayurveda considers the combination of equal parts ghee (clarified butter) and honey to be incompatible. This mixture is believed to create a toxic substance in the body known as ama, which can impair digestion and lead to various health issues. While both ghee and honey are beneficial when consumed individually, combining them in equal proportions is not recommended. It's best to enjoy ghee and honey separately, in moderate amounts, to promote overall well-being.

Radishes with Milk

Mixing radishes with milk is considered a wrong food combination in Ayurveda. Radishes are known for heating and pungent properties, while milk is cooling and nourishing. Combining these two foods can disrupt the digestive process and lead to the formation of toxins in the body. Ayurveda suggests consuming radishes separately or with other vegetables compatible with milk, such as spinach or carrots, to support proper digestion and nutrient absorption.

In conclusion, following the proper food-combining principles of Ayurveda can promote optimal digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall health. By avoiding these five wrong food combinations and paying attention to how we combine foods, we can support our body's natural healing processes and maintain a state of balance and well-being.

