Updated on: April 28, 2024 22:42 IST

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 | Sports Wrap | India TV News

India's golden run at the ongoing Archery World Cup doesn't look like coming to an end. The men's recurve team has added yet another gold to India's golden tally after beating South Korea. On the other hand, the IPL 2024, will witness another doubleheader on Sunday.