IPL Rising Star: Making it count, Ayush Badoni repays Lucknow Super Giants team management's faith

Ayush Badoni stood up on a seemingly slow track in Hyderabad when the rest of the batting line-up faltered for LSG

Ayush Badoni made everyone sit up and take notice of his talent on his IPL debut a couple of years ago playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Badoni hadn't even played list-A cricket for Delhi prior to his IPL debut. However, the then 22-year-old caught everyone's eye playing a 41-ball 54 against the Gujarat Titans. Now two years later, Badoni will be playing his first IPL match at his own home ground in Delhi as his side jostles for a spot in the playoffs.

Badoni in the very first season showed signs of maturity and his talent in 2022 with some really important cameos and knocks for his side. However, his consistency was a big issue. Even last year too, Badoni had just one fifty-plus score but his average and strike rate got better from 2022, just a touch. Since he was given the finisher's role, the numbers were acceptable. Even in the ongoing season, Badoni hasn't had a great campaign until the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the first 11 matches, Badoni averaged 19 scoring just 152 in nine innings with just one fifty against the Delhi Capitals. In that game too, LSG were struggling with their big shots back in the hut and they needed someone to not only stem the run flow but also take them to a respectable score.

The SRH game may be known for the unfortunate reasons for the Lucknow side with the way the game ended, and hence Badoni's contribution alongside Nicholas Pooran may have been sidelined. On a seemingly slow pitch, Lucknow had nowhere to go having lost all three of skipper KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis and Badoni was left to do the heavy lifting with Pooran.

Surprisingly, it was Badoni who took the initiative and Pooran was the second fiddle. Badoni played the game smartly. He understood the nature of the surface, used the pace of the bowlers and threaded gaps. Badoni didn't spend many balls because the duo had no option to play their shots whenever they could to reach a decent total.

Badoni scored an unbeaten 55 off 30 and it may not have been enough as SRH chased down 166 in 9.4 overs but he showed why the team management showed faith in him for so many games without quality returns. At his home ground, against Delhi, Badoni will be confident to continue this form because this is crunch time for LSG now.