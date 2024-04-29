Karnataka BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad passes away at Bengaluru Hospital after prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Karnataka BJP MP and former Union Minister V Srinivasa Prasad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar and former Union minister V Srinivasa Prasad passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday night. According to the information, he was in the ICU for the past four days. He was 76 years old and survived by his wife and three daughters.

Earlier on March 18, Prasad made the decision to retire from electoral politics, concluding a nearly five-decade-long journey in public service.

Who was V Srinivasa Prasad?

Beginning his political career with the erstwhile Janata Party in 1976, Prasad later aligned with the Congress in 1979. Throughout his career, he also had engagements with the JD(S), JD(U), and the Samata Party before eventually affiliating with the BJP.

Prasad served as the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004. He joined the Congress later, got elected as an MLA in 2013 and became the revenue and religious endowment minister in the Siddaramaiah government. In 2016, Prasad resigned from the Karnataka Assembly and rejoined the BJP. He contested the 2017 Nanjangud bypolls on a BJP ticket but lost. He then successfully fought the Lok Sabha election from Chamarajanagar in 2019.

ALSO READ: BJP Hathras MP Rajveer Diler dies of heart attack, PM Modi condoles demise