BJP Hathras MP Rajveer Diler dies of heart attack, was denied Lok Sabha ticket

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hathras MP Rajveer Diler

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras Rajveer Diler on Wednesday of a heart attack. It is pertinent to mention that the party had denied him a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has fielded Anup Pradhan instead.

According to the reports, the MP was at his residence in Aligarh when he suddenly fainted. The relatives hurriedly took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajvir Diler won the seat with a margin of 260,208 votes. Rajvir Diler was polled 684,299 votes with a vote share of 59.00 per cent and defeated Ramji Lal Suman from SP who got 424,091 votes (36.83 per cent).

CM Yogi expresses grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of the BJP MP. "The untimely demise of Shri Rajveer Singh Diler ji, MP from Hathras Lok Sabha constituency is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and the bereaved family members and give them strength to bear this immense loss," CM Yogi said in an X post.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also expressed grief over the demise of Hathras MP. "The news of the sudden demise of Hon'ble MP from Hathras Lok Sabha and hardworking BJP leader Shri Rajveer Diler ji is extremely sad. His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP organization and the political world. I pray to God to give a place to the virtuous soul in his feet and give strength to the grieving followers to bear this sorrow," he said.

Voting in Hathras will take place on May 7. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Jasvir Valmiki on the seat against BSP's Hembabu Dhangar and BJP's Anoop Pradhan.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav to contest polls from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj

Also Read: Mayawati's successor Akash Anand takes centerstage in poll campaign to revive BSP: Know all about him