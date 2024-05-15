When is Shukla Ashtami 2024? Know date, timings, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shukla Ashtami 2024: Date, timings, history, significance and rituals

In the tapestry of Hindu festivals and rituals, Shukla Ashtami stands as a significant thread, weaving together spirituality, tradition, and devotion. As the year unfolds, devotees eagerly anticipate the arrival of Shukla Ashtami in 2024, a day of fervent observance marked by rituals and reverence. Let us delve into the essence of this auspicious occasion, exploring its date, timings, historical significance, and the rituals associated with it.

Shukla Ashtami 2024: Date

Shukla Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is a significant day in Hinduism observed during the Vaisakha month (April-May) of the Hindu calendar. This year, Shukla Ashtami falls on May 15th, 2024.

Shukla Ashtami 2024 Date: May 15, 2024

The tithi begins: 04:19 AM on May 15, 2024

The tithi ends: 06:23 AM on May 16, 2024

Shukla Ashtami 2024: History

Shukla Ashtami is dedicated to Goddess Durga, the powerful warrior deity who represents strength, protection, and the elimination of negativity. Devotees believe that observing this day with devotion brings blessings for overcoming life's obstacles and achieving success.

Shukla Ashtami 2024: Significance

On the 8th day of the waxing phase of the Moon, known as Shukla Paksha Ashtami, it is believed to be an auspicious time to connect with the energies of Goddesses like Durga, Pratyangira, and Varahi. Engaging in mantra chanting, prayers, and Pooja on this day is thought to offer protection from negative forces. Embracing the powerful energy of these Goddesses may also provide a safeguard against the unfavourable influences of celestial bodies.

Shukla Ashtami 2024: Rituals

Shukla Ashtami beckons devotees to engage in a tapestry of rituals and observances, each imbued with profound spiritual symbolism. Here are some common practices observed on this auspicious day:

Fasting: Devotees often observe a fast on Shukla Ashtami, abstaining from food and water until dusk. Fasting is believed to purify the body and mind, fostering spiritual growth and self-discipline.

Puja and Offerings: Homes and temples resonate with the melodious chants of prayers and hymns as devotees perform elaborate pujas (ritual worship) to seek blessings from the divine. Offerings of flowers, fruits, sweets, and incense are made with utmost devotion.

Charitable Acts: Charity and compassion form integral facets of Shukla Ashtami observances. Devotees extend a helping hand to the less fortunate, feeding the hungry, donating to the needy, and spreading joy and goodwill in the community.

Visiting Temples: Many devotees embark on pilgrimages to sacred temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, Durga, or other deities, seeking their divine grace and blessings on Shukla Ashtami.