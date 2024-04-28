OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Bigger, smarter and better than before!

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus has continued to push boundaries by launching a new Nord device in its portfolio. The company has introduced the Nord CE 4 which comes with several improved features over its predecessors- OnePlus Nord CE 3. The company has aimed to redefine the mid-range smartphone experience. We reviewed the device for almost a month and here is our detailed review to let you know if the device is worth buying or not, based on its design, camera capabilities, display, battery life, performance and overall value when compared to the predecessor - OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Design

The first impression is the last, and it looks relatively decent with a designer back panel. The device has been boxed with a smartphone, along with a charger (charging cord Type-C), a silicon back cover and a SIM ejecting pin along with manuals.

Nord CE 4 certainly stands out in the sub-Rs 30,000 price tag with its updated design. Another major update is the pill-shaped camera module on the back panel and a subtle LED light, which takes less space, and looks neat indeed- when compared to the Nord CE 3 which had two bigger round camera modules.

The back panel of the smartphone comes in the Chrome Marble (blue variant) design which looks relatively fine to me with a basic glossy finish. It certainly gives a glass panel feel with minimal fingerprint smudges when used without the back cover. To secure grip on the device, the phone is accompanied by a polycarbonate frame. A slightly thicker than the predecessor and has asymmetrical bezels which certainly is a little broader and bulkier but overall, looks fine, not very extraordinary when it comes to the design.

Display

The Nord CE 4 comes with a bigger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate- and a little tough to use single-handed (especially for small palms). On the other hand, the display is vivid and delivers responsive performance.

The Aqua Touch feature on the device has been borrowed from the flagship OnePlus 12 series, and this feature is used to enhance usability by enabling effortless unlocking even when the fingers of the smartphone owner are wet- the response is quick indeed. Whether gaming online or binge-watching and streaming content, the Nord CE 4 will offer a crisp and vivid viewing experience. Also, it has been complimented with dual speakers on the device for immersive audio which worked well too.

Performance

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which certainly is enough to handle multitasking.

The Nord CE 4 is great when it comes to performance, with a smooth touch, and FAST loading apps and games, and it has no heating issue even when used for a longer gameplay session without a lag as well.

The handset handled heavy graphic games well and with Android 14 layered with Oxygen OS 14 out-of-the-box, the new Nord CE 4 delivers a seamless experience.

Battery Life

The new Nord CE 4 comes with a 5500mAh battery, which gives enough juice to the device to last for 13- 15 hours easily with a single charge- as I did multitasking (gaming, listening to music, calling, social media surfing and more).

The battery indeed is exceptional!

Also, the device comes with a 100W Super VOOC charger which ensures quick battery refill and works like a savior in a crisis. Also, it comes with a rapid charging mode for urgent situations.

This is a must to mention that the device comes with slight heating when it is plugged into the charger but the battery of the device remains consistent and reliable.

Camera

The Nord CE 4’s camera is indeed another impressive performer of the device, as it comes with a Sony LYT 600 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter on the rear panel. The smartphone delivers some really impressive images during the day and low light conditions.

But this is a must to mention that the device captures detailed shots with natural colours. Portrait mode excels when focused on the subject, and the device lacks a dedicated macro mode which may limit close-up photography.

Talking about the front camera, the selfie was to the point, and the beautification feature worked well with accurate skin tones and satisfactory apt results.

Verdict

The new OnePlus Nord CE 4 is the new and improved version which excels in performance. It indeed is a little bigger, and I felt that it is bulky- but the other features like a vibrant display, powerful performance, long battery life and versatile camera capabilities made it more reliable for daily use, especially for heavy smartphone users.

The OS is clean and has minimal bloatware- and it could certainly be called as an excellent value for money under a Rs 30,000 budget.

But when we speak of the shortcomings, the phone lacks some of the camera features, yet, the Nord CE 4 remains a worthy contender in the mid-range segment. And if you are someone who focuses on performance, longer battery life, multitasking and good photography experience with your handset, then the OnePlus Nord CE 4 can be a perfect fit.