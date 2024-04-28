CUET UG 2024: City intimation slip likely to release by May 5, admit cards in second week

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 by May 5, said UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar. Once released, candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 exam will be able to access and download the CUET UG 2024 admit card from the official website, cuetug.ntaonline.in.

City intimation slips will be issued starting from May 5, while admit cards will be released in the second week of May for the CUET UG exam. Typically, NTA releases admit cards for CUET UG at least three days before the exam dates to prevent any unfair practices.

In an X post, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said, "The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024."

How to download admit card

Candidates can follow these instructions to download the CUET UG admit card for 2024.

Go to the official website cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Click on the CUET UG 2024 admit card link.

Enter the required credentials.

Your CUET UG 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the CUET UG admit card 2024.

Exam Date

NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2024 exam from May 15 to 31 at various exam centres in 380 cities, encompassing 26 cities outside India. CUET UG 2024 scores obtained in the exam will be used by around 250 universities to evaluate candidates for admission into various undergraduate programmes.

What is CUET?

The full form of CUET is the Common University Entrance Test. This exam is a common entrance test for UG admissions into more than 45 central universities and 25+ universities in total across the country. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in an online computer-based MCQ mode.