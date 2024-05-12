Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RCB host DC.

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Rishabh Pant-less Capitals in crucial clash

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hope to continue their winning run to somehow find a place in the playoffs of IPL 2024. After a terrible start to the season, RCB have registered four wins on trot and are alive in the race for the playoffs but only just. They need to win both their games and hope for some other results to fall their way.

As far as Delhi Capitals are concerned, they have their fate in their own hands largely and can still finish on 16 points. However, they are without their talismanic captain Rishabh Pant, who is suspended for this game due to a breach in Code of Conduct. This game is pretty crucial for the Capitals too. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard