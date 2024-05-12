Sunday, May 12, 2024
     
  RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Rishabh Pant-less Capitals in crucial clash
RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Rishabh Pant-less Capitals in crucial clash

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to survive in the race for the playoffs as they host Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Capitals themselves need a win to stay mostly self-dependent for a top four finish. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2024 17:48 IST
RCB host DC.

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Rishabh Pant-less Capitals in crucial clash

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hope to continue their winning run to somehow find a place in the playoffs of IPL 2024. After a terrible start to the season, RCB have registered four wins on trot and are alive in the race for the playoffs but only just. They need to win both their games and hope for some other results to fall their way.

As far as Delhi Capitals are concerned, they have their fate in their own hands largely and can still finish on 16 points. However, they are without their talismanic captain Rishabh Pant, who is suspended for this game due to a breach in Code of Conduct. This game is pretty crucial for the Capitals too. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

  • May 12, 2024 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB vs DC IPL 2024: The Capitals go in without Pant!!

    No Rishabh Pant for the Capitals today and they might miss him so badly. Pant is easily the highest run-scorer for his team this season with 413 runs and leads by example. Axar Patel will be leading in his absence and he will have a big task cut out in a must-win match.

  • May 12, 2024 5:43 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Bengaluru look to stay alive for another day!!

    RCB are still in contention for the playoffs but only just. They have 10 points from 12 matches and have slim hopes of making it to the final four. RCB are up against a Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals side who are themselves looking for a win to stay mostly self-dependent.

