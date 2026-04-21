Axar Patel injury update: Will DC captain take field in IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

New Delhi:

All eyes will be on Axar Patel as the Delhi Capitals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 21. DC and SRH are closely placed together in the middle of the points table, with Sunrisers having six points from six matches and the Capitals having the same points with an extra game in hand.

DC will hope for Axar to return, as their captain had suffered cramps during their previous clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 18 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Axar struggled with cramps a couple of times during DC's chase of 176 and had to walk off the field as a result. He didn't need to bat again as David Miller and Tristan Stubbs took the Capitals home in the final over.

Will Axar be back for SRH vs DC clash?

DC head coach Hemang Badani addressed the media on the eve of the fixture against the Sunrisers and confirmed that the skipper is fit. "All good. He is fit to play," Badani told reporters. While Axar will be back, DC will hope that their captain fires with both bat and the ball. He has taken only five wickets in five innings and has scored 29 runs in the five innings DC have played.

Badani backs Miller despite loss to GT

Meanwhile, the head coach Badani, backed South African star David Miller despite the denial of a single against the Gujarat Titans as DC went down by a run. With two needed off the final two balls, Miller denied a single with Kuldeep Yadav at the other end as the Capitals then lost by a run. "I still believe that he has taken the right call. We trust in you. And he has literally shown us the faith within two games," Badani said.

"I understand that everyone has an opinion. But to come out of that, I think he has shown character. And I think the world sees that he is somebody who can finish games. He has done that in the past. And we believe in him."

However, Miller redeemed himself when he finished the match in the final over against the RCB. With 13 needed off the final four balls, Miller smashed two sixes and a four to take his team home.