CUET PG 2024: NTA releases subject-wise schedule at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, check here

CUET PG 2024 subject-wise schedule: The National Testing Agency has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate or CUET PG 2024. Candidates can check the complete schedule at the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.
This year, the testing agency will conduct the common university entrance test for admission to various post-graduation courses from March 11 to 28 in computer-based mode across India and in 24 cities outside the country.
CUET PG 2024 Exam Schedule
The entrance exam will be conducted in 44 shifts in total and each shift will be for 105 minutes duration. This year, the cuet pg 2024 will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 10.45 AM. The second shift will be conducted from 12.45 PM to 2.30 PM and the third shift will be conducted from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.
The CUET PG 2024 exam will cover 157 subjects and will be taken by 4,62,589 registered candidates who will undergo 7,68,389 tests. The candidates were given the flexibility to choose a maximum of four test papers for the entrance exam.
462,725 applications received
According to the reports, a total of 462, 725 candidates have enrolled for the upcoming entrance exam for admission into postgraduation courses. Out of the total number of registration numbers, 462, 586 are unique identifiers. As per the data shared by the NTA, this year, the number of female registrations is more than that of male registrations. Among the unique registered number of candidates, 247, 990 are female, 214,587 are male and the remaining 9 are from third gender.
Check Subject-Wise CUET PG 2024 exam schedule
|Exam Date
|Shift 1 (9 am to 10.45 am)
|Shift 2 (12.45 pm to 2.30 pm)
|Shift 3 (4.30 pm to 6.15 pm)
|March 11
|ACQP02 - Shiksha Acharya M.Ed.
ACQP16 - Puranetihas
|
ACQP05 - Dharma Shastra
ACQP13 - Krishna Yajurveda (BHU)
ACQP25 - Vyakaran (BHU)
HUQP08 - Geography
HUQP17 - Plastic Arts
LAQP09 - Chinese
SCQP05 – Biochemistry
|
ACQP06 - Dharma Vijnan ACQP10 - Jain Darshan (BHU) ACQP15 - Phalita and Siddantha Jyotisha ACQP23 - Vedanta (BHU) COQP09 - Disaster Studies HUQP14 - Music – Hindustani HUQP23 - Textile Design
LAQP11 - Garo LAQP19 - Kokborok
MTQP09 - Nanoelectronics/Material Sciences
SCQP03 - Microbiology/Applied Microbiology
|March 12
|ACQP19 - Sahitya (Alankara and
Kavya Varga)
HUQP03 - Applied Arts
HUQP06 - Development and
Labour Studies
MTQP02 - Civil Engineering etc.
SCQP28 – Zoology
|ACQP12 - Jyotish - Ganit (BHU)
COQP10 – Economics
|ACQP07 - Dharmashastra (BHU) COQP12 - General MBA etc.
|March 13
|LAQP01 - English
|HUQP09 - History
MTQP10 – Electrical Engg.
SCQP25 - Plant Biotechnology
|
ACQP18 - Sahitya (BHU)
COQP11 – General LLB etc.
|March 14
|HUQP22 - Sociology SCQP06 – Bioinformatics
|ACQP14 - Nyaya Vaisheshika
ACQP22 - Veda etc.
HUQP13 - Museology
LAQP15 - Japanese
LAQP30 - Persian
LAQP33 - Punjabi
SCQP04 - Architecture and Planning
SCQP24 – Physics
|
COQP17 - Mass Communication and Journalism
SCQP02 – Agro-forestry
|March 15
|ACQP01 - Shiksha Shastri B.Ed.
HUQP04 - Art and Aesthetics
SCQP07 – Botany
|COQP03 – B.Ed.
|SCQP08 – Chemistry
|March 16
|COQP20 - Sports - Physiology
LAQP03 – Sanskrit
|COQP02 - Applied Geography
COQP13 - Library & Information Science
LAQP23 - Malayalam
SCQP30 - Animal Science (Poultry)
|SCQP12 - Food Science and Technology
|March 17
|COQP15 - M.Ed.
SCQP10 – Criminology
|COQP18 - Physical Education
|
COQP16 - MA Education
MTQP06 - Food Engineering and Technology
|March 18
|HUQP24 - Theatre
LAQP36 – Telugu
|COQP21 – Yoga
|ACQP09 - Indian Knowledge System
|March 19
|LAQP12 - German
SCQP11 - Environmental
Sciences/Studies
|COQP08 - Commerce
MTQP07 - Mechanical Engineering
SCQP26 - Soil Science - Soil & Water
Conservation
|
LAQP14 - Hispanic
LAQP25 - Marathi
SCQP09 - Computer Science
|March 20
|ACQP11 - Jyotish - Falit (BHU)
ACQP24 - Vedanta
HUQP18 - Political Science
HUQP26 - Rabindra Sangit
MTQP12 - Textile Engineering
|ACQP03 - Agama
ACQP17 - Rigveda
ACQP26 - Vyakarana & Sabdabodha
Systems
COQP14 - L.L.M.
HUQP19 - Pottery & Ceramics
HUQP25 - Music- Percussion
LAQP06 - Assamese
LAQP08 - Bhutia
LAQP13 - Gujarati
LAQP16 - Kannada
LAQP17 - Kashmiri
LAQP18 - Khasi
LAQP20 - Korean
LAQP21 - Lepcha
LAQP22 - Limbu
LAQP27 - Odia
LAQP31 - Prakrit
LAQP38 - Urdu Journalism
LAQP39 - Indo-Tibetan
LAQP40 - Santali
LAQP41 - Italian
SCQP16 - Horticulture
SCQP18 - Material Science
SCQP21 - MPT/Master in
Respiratory Theory (MRT)
|HUQP20 - Psychology
MTQP11 - Water Engineering and Management
SCQP15 – Geophysics
|March 21
|LAQP02 - Hindi
SCQP20 - Medical Laboratory Technology
|LAQP34 - Russian
MTQP03 - Dairy Technology
SCQP19 – Mathematics
|HUQP01 - Ancient Indian History
LAQP10 - French
MTQP01 - Chemical Thermal & Polymer Engineering
SCQP01 - Agricultural Science
|March 22
|COQP22 - Healthcare & Hospital
Management
HUQP05 - Dance
LAQP04 - Linguistics
LAQP37 - Urdu
SCQP29 - Atmospheric Science
|
COQP04 - B.Ed. Humanities and
Social Sciences
SCQP17 - Life Science
|
SCQP27 – Statistics
|March 23
|HUQP11 - Home Science-Food &
Nutrition
|HUQP16 - Philosophy
MTQP08 - Nano Science/Nano
Technology
|March 27
|ACQP08 - Hindu Studies
MTQP04 - Data Science
|COQP06 - B.Ed. Science
HUQP15 - Painting
LAQP07 - Bengali
LAQP35 – Tamil
|
COQP07 - B.Ed. Mathematics COQP19 - Public Health
HUQP07 - Fine Arts
|March 28
|COQP05 - B.Ed. Languages
SCQP13 - Forensic Science
|HUQP21 - Social Work
SCQP22 - Nanoscience/Integrative
Biosciences
|
COQP01 -Agri-Business Management etc.
HUQP02 – Anthropology