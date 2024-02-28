CUET PG 2024: NTA releases subject-wise schedule at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 exam dates announced

CUET PG 2024 subject-wise schedule: The National Testing Agency has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate or CUET PG 2024. Candidates can check the complete schedule at the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

This year, the testing agency will conduct the common university entrance test for admission to various post-graduation courses from March 11 to 28 in computer-based mode across India and in 24 cities outside the country.

CUET PG 2024 Exam Schedule

The entrance exam will be conducted in 44 shifts in total and each shift will be for 105 minutes duration. This year, the cuet pg 2024 will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 10.45 AM. The second shift will be conducted from 12.45 PM to 2.30 PM and the third shift will be conducted from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

The CUET PG 2024 exam will cover 157 subjects and will be taken by 4,62,589 registered candidates who will undergo 7,68,389 tests. The candidates were given the flexibility to choose a maximum of four test papers for the entrance exam.

462,725 applications received

According to the reports, a total of 462, 725 candidates have enrolled for the upcoming entrance exam for admission into postgraduation courses. Out of the total number of registration numbers, 462, 586 are unique identifiers. As per the data shared by the NTA, this year, the number of female registrations is more than that of male registrations. Among the unique registered number of candidates, 247, 990 are female, 214,587 are male and the remaining 9 are from third gender.

Check Subject-Wise CUET PG 2024 exam schedule