Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. CUET PG 2024: NTA releases subject-wise schedule at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, check here

CUET PG 2024: NTA releases subject-wise schedule at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, check here

CUET PG 2024 subject-wise schedule has been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate exam can check the detailed schedule from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2024 13:21 IST
CUET PG 2024 exam dates announced
Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 exam dates announced

CUET PG 2024 subject-wise schedule: The National Testing Agency has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate or CUET PG 2024. Candidates can check the complete schedule at the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in. 

This year, the testing agency will conduct the common university entrance test for admission to various post-graduation courses from March 11 to 28 in computer-based mode across India and in 24 cities outside the country. 

CUET PG 2024 Exam Schedule

The entrance exam will be conducted in 44 shifts in total and each shift will be for 105 minutes duration. This year, the cuet pg 2024 will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 10.45 AM. The second shift will be conducted from 12.45 PM to 2.30 PM and the third shift will be conducted from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm. 

The CUET PG 2024 exam will cover 157 subjects and will be taken by 4,62,589 registered candidates who will undergo 7,68,389 tests. The candidates were given the flexibility to choose a maximum of four test papers for the entrance exam.

462,725 applications received 

According to the reports, a total of 462, 725 candidates have enrolled for the upcoming entrance exam for admission into postgraduation courses. Out of the total number of registration numbers, 462, 586 are unique identifiers. As per the data shared by the NTA, this year, the number of female registrations is more than that of male registrations. Among the unique registered number of candidates, 247, 990 are female, 214,587 are male and the remaining 9 are from third gender.

Check Subject-Wise CUET PG 2024 exam schedule

Exam Date  Shift 1 (9 am to 10.45 am) Shift 2 (12.45 pm to 2.30 pm) Shift 3 (4.30 pm to 6.15 pm)
March 11 ACQP02 - Shiksha Acharya M.Ed.

ACQP16 - Puranetihas
ACQP20 - Samveda
ACQP21 - Shukla Yajurveda (BHU)
HUQP10 - History of Art
HUQP12 - MusicKarnatak/Carnatic
LAQP05 - Arabic
LAQP24 - Manipuri
LAQP26 - Nepali
LAQP28 - Pali
LAQP29 - Pashto
LAQP32 - Prayojanmoolak Hindi
(Patrakarita)
MTQP05 - Electronics
SCQP14 - Geology
SCQP23 – Pharmacy
ACQP05 - Dharma Shastra
ACQP13 - Krishna Yajurveda (BHU)
ACQP25 - Vyakaran (BHU)
HUQP08 - Geography
HUQP17 - Plastic Arts
LAQP09 - Chinese
SCQP05 – Biochemistry 

ACQP06 - Dharma Vijnan ACQP10 - Jain Darshan (BHU) ACQP15 - Phalita and Siddantha Jyotisha ACQP23 - Vedanta (BHU) COQP09 - Disaster Studies HUQP14 - Music – Hindustani HUQP23 - Textile Design

LAQP11 - Garo LAQP19 - Kokborok

MTQP09 - Nanoelectronics/Material Sciences

SCQP03 - Microbiology/Applied Microbiology 
March 12 ACQP19 - Sahitya (Alankara and
Kavya Varga)
HUQP03 - Applied Arts
HUQP06 - Development and
Labour Studies
MTQP02 - Civil Engineering etc.
SCQP28 – Zoology 		 ACQP12 - Jyotish - Ganit (BHU)
COQP10 – Economics 		 ACQP07 - Dharmashastra (BHU) COQP12 - General MBA etc. 
March 13 LAQP01 - English  HUQP09 - History
MTQP10 – Electrical Engg.
SCQP25 - Plant Biotechnology

ACQP18 - Sahitya (BHU)

COQP11 – General LLB etc. 
March 14 HUQP22 - Sociology SCQP06 – Bioinformatics ACQP14 - Nyaya Vaisheshika
ACQP22 - Veda etc.
HUQP13 - Museology
LAQP15 - Japanese
LAQP30 - Persian
LAQP33 - Punjabi
SCQP04 - Architecture and Planning
SCQP24 – Physics 

COQP17 - Mass Communication and Journalism

SCQP02 – Agro-forestry 
March 15 ACQP01 - Shiksha Shastri B.Ed.
HUQP04 - Art and Aesthetics
SCQP07 – Botany		 COQP03 – B.Ed.  SCQP08 – Chemistry
March 16 COQP20 - Sports - Physiology
LAQP03 – Sanskrit 		 COQP02 - Applied Geography
COQP13 - Library & Information Science
LAQP23 - Malayalam
SCQP30 - Animal Science (Poultry)		 SCQP12 - Food Science and Technology 
March 17 COQP15 - M.Ed.
SCQP10 – Criminology 		 COQP18 - Physical Education 

COQP16 - MA Education

MTQP06 - Food Engineering and Technology 
March 18 HUQP24 - Theatre
LAQP36 – Telugu 		 COQP21 – Yoga  ACQP09 - Indian Knowledge System
March 19 LAQP12 - German
SCQP11 - Environmental
Sciences/Studies 		 COQP08 - Commerce
MTQP07 - Mechanical Engineering
SCQP26 - Soil Science - Soil & Water
Conservation 

LAQP14 - Hispanic

LAQP25 - Marathi

SCQP09 - Computer Science 
March 20 ACQP11 - Jyotish - Falit (BHU)
ACQP24 - Vedanta
HUQP18 - Political Science
HUQP26 - Rabindra Sangit
MTQP12 - Textile Engineering 		 ACQP03 - Agama
ACQP17 - Rigveda
ACQP26 - Vyakarana & Sabdabodha
Systems
COQP14 - L.L.M.
HUQP19 - Pottery & Ceramics
HUQP25 - Music- Percussion
LAQP06 - Assamese
LAQP08 - Bhutia
LAQP13 - Gujarati
LAQP16 - Kannada
LAQP17 - Kashmiri
LAQP18 - Khasi
LAQP20 - Korean
LAQP21 - Lepcha
LAQP22 - Limbu
LAQP27 - Odia
LAQP31 - Prakrit
LAQP38 - Urdu Journalism
LAQP39 - Indo-Tibetan
LAQP40 - Santali
LAQP41 - Italian
SCQP16 - Horticulture
SCQP18 - Material Science
SCQP21 - MPT/Master in
Respiratory Theory (MRT) 		 HUQP20 - Psychology
 MTQP11 - Water Engineering and Management 
SCQP15 – Geophysics
March 21 LAQP02 - Hindi
SCQP20 - Medical Laboratory Technology 		 LAQP34 - Russian
MTQP03 - Dairy Technology
SCQP19 – Mathematics 		 HUQP01 - Ancient Indian History
LAQP10 - French
 MTQP01 - Chemical Thermal & Polymer Engineering 
SCQP01 - Agricultural Science 
March 22 COQP22 - Healthcare & Hospital
Management
HUQP05 - Dance
LAQP04 - Linguistics
LAQP37 - Urdu
SCQP29 - Atmospheric Science
COQP04 - B.Ed. Humanities and
Social Sciences
SCQP17 - Life Science 


ACQP04 - Baudha Darshan / Buddhist Studies

SCQP27 – Statistics 
March 23 HUQP11 - Home Science-Food &
Nutrition 		 HUQP16 - Philosophy
MTQP08 - Nano Science/Nano
Technology 		  
March 27 ACQP08 - Hindu Studies
MTQP04 - Data Science 		 COQP06 - B.Ed. Science
HUQP15 - Painting
LAQP07 - Bengali
LAQP35 – Tamil

COQP07 - B.Ed. Mathematics COQP19 - Public Health

HUQP07 - Fine Arts 
March 28 COQP05 - B.Ed. Languages
SCQP13 - Forensic Science		 HUQP21 - Social Work
SCQP22 - Nanoscience/Integrative
Biosciences 

COQP01 -Agri-Business Management etc.

HUQP02 – Anthropology 

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement