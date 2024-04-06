CUET PG 2024 answer key released for all subjects, Here's how to raise objection

CUET PG 2024 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for CUET PG 2024 for all subjects. Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2024 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, pgcuet.smarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.
The testing agency conducted the Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2024 between March 11 to March 28 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. The exams were conducted in three shifts each day. The first exam was conducted from 9 am to 10:45 am, the second shift from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. Now, the provisional answer keys along with the
Question Paper with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
What's next?
Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key may challenge the same by paying an amount of Rs. 200/- per question as a processing fee (non-refundable). The facility to raise objections will remain available from April 5 to 7 up to 11 PM.
The candidates can pay the objection fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 07 April 2024 (up to 11:00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Candidates should note that the challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.
After the completion of the objection procedure, NTA will verify the representations received from the candidates. These challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenges. The key finalised by the experts will be considered as final.
How to object CUET PG 2024 answer key?
- Go to the official website, gcuet.samarth.ac.in
- Log in with your application number, and password, or log in with application number, and date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed and click on the login button
- Click the View/Challenge Answer Key button
- The options next to the Question ID under the column correct options stand for the most appropriate answer key to be used by NTA
- If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Options
- given in the next five columns by clicking the check box
- You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload all required documents in a single PDF.
- After clicking on your desired Option(s) ID for Challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ and move to the next screen. You must ensure to select all the required options before moving further.
- You will see a display of all the Question IDs and Options you have challenged. You may still modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option IDs for Challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’
- Click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ to select payment options. No modification will be allowed after payment.
- Select the Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.