CUET PG 2024 answer key released for all subjects, Here's how to raise objection

CUET PG 2024 answer key released

CUET PG 2024 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for CUET PG 2024 for all subjects. Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2024 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, pgcuet.smarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted the Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2024 between March 11 to March 28 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. The exams were conducted in three shifts each day. The first exam was conducted from 9 am to 10:45 am, the second shift from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. Now, the provisional answer keys along with the

Question Paper with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

What's next?

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key may challenge the same by paying an amount of Rs. 200/- per question as a processing fee (non-refundable). The facility to raise objections will remain available from April 5 to 7 up to 11 PM.

The candidates can pay the objection fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 07 April 2024 (up to 11:00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Candidates should note that the challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

After the completion of the objection procedure, NTA will verify the representations received from the candidates. These challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenges. The key finalised by the experts will be considered as final.

How to object CUET PG 2024 answer key?