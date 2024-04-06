CUET UG 2024: NTA to open correction window today at cuetug.ntaonline.in, here's how to edit

Follow us on Image Source : NTA CUET UG 2024 correction window opens today

CUET UG 2024 correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA)will start the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 today, April 6. Candidates who wish to modify their application forms can do so before April 7. The application form can be changed through the candidate's login credentials within the CUET 2024 correction window.

Candidates applying for CUET 2024 can now add more institutions and courses to their application form. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced two new courses, namely fashion studies and tourism, for this year's entrance exam. The exam will be held on May 15 and will cover a total of 63 subjects, including 33 languages, 29 domain-specific papers, and one general test.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2024 from May 15: What major changes are to be made in the exam pattern? - All you need to know

How can I make changes to CUET UG 2024 application form?

Visit the official website of CUET UG, cuet.samarth.ac

Click on ' CUET (UG) - 2024 Registration/Login'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your login details

Now, you need to access the correction window tab

CUET UG 2024 application form will appear on the screen

Make changes in the application form and cross-check before proceeding to submit

After making changes in the application form, save the updated version of the application form and keep a printout of it for future reference

Exam Date

NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2024 exam from May 15 to 31 at various exam centres in 380 cities, encompassing 26 cities outside India. CUET UG 2024 scores obtained in the exam will be used by around 250 universities to evaluate candidates for admission into various undergraduate programmes.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2024 answer key released for all subjects, Here's how to raise objection

What is CUET?

The full form of CUET is the Common University Entrance Test. This exam is a common entrance test for UG admissions into more than 45 central universities and 25+ universities in total across the country. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in an online computer-based MCQ mode.