CUET UG 2024 from May 15: What are major changes to be made in the exam pattern? - All you need to know

CUET UG 2024 from May 15: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 between May 15 and 31. To ensure smooth and hassle-free conduct of the exam, the University Grants Commission has outlined some changes in the exam pattern.

UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar provided information on test locations, admit cards, and exam procedures in an exclusive interview with ANI. When asked about the UGC's initiatives, he stated that among them were the following: more test centres; hybrid exam formats; timely admit card releases; arranging breaks between exams performed on the same day; and tests with a reasonable difficulty level. These steps will be taken to ensure a hassle-free exam administration.

Exam City Slip to be released one week prior to the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the list of the exam cities a week before the test date. So that it would be convenient for all students.

He stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the cities where students have to write the test a week before the test date. Since this time, the exam is being conducted in hybrid mode, we have more centres in cities, and students will get the exam centre of their choice. He advised the students to download the admit cards before the exam for security reasons. He further stated that these steps are being taken to enhance accessibility, reduce logistical challenges, and improve the overall testing experience for candidates.

Will CUET UG 2024 be revised?

There are speculations about the alteration of the CUET UG 2024 exam dates due to Lok Sabha Elections. However, the registration procedure for the CUET UG 2024 is underway. The schedule of the exam will be released after the completion of the registration procedure.

Earlier, the UGC Chief stated that there would be no change in the exam schedule. However, the exact dates of different papers will be intimated to the candidates after the completion of the registration procedure. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

There will be a maximum of six papers

As per the information provided by UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar, this year, instead of attempting 10 papers, students will be allowed to write for a maximum of six papers. The rationale behind this decision is that only a tiny percentage of students have opted for ten papers in the last year's exam. However, the scheduling of papers becomes very complex, leading to conducting the test over several days, says UGC chief.

Students will get mental and physical breaks

This year, the students will get one more relief during their exams. As per the information shared by the UGC chief, the students will get mental and physical breaks, allowing them to transition between subjects and reduce stress. These breaks will be given on the same day as the exam to reduce stress. To reduce students' reliance on coaching centers, the UGC chairman stated the difficulty level of tests would be kept moderate. So that, it would be fair and manageable.

Several measures to be taken to prevent cheating during exam

The testing agency is planning to take several measures to prevent cheating during the exam including rigorous identity verification processes, including photo identification, and biometric scans to prevent impersonation.