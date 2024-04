Updated on: April 29, 2024 22:33 IST

Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency: Former CM Digvijaya Singh To fight polls after 33 years | Hot Seat

Rajgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The current candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the Rajgarh constituency are Rodmal Nagar from BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party) and Digvijay Singh from INC (Indian National Congress).