Updated on: January 24, 2023 23:09 IST

Kurukshetra: 'No need of proof from Army' says Rahul Gandhi on Digvijay Singh's Remarks

The Congress is badly stuck after Digvijay Singh raised questions on the surgical strike. Earlier, Congress distanced itself from Digvijay's statement, then today Rahul Gandhi was also seen doing damage control. Rahul said that Digvijay Singh has a personal opinion on the army.