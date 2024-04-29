Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi blames ‘political rivals’ for circulating fake videos, cautions people not to forward, Delhi Police summons Telangana CM over Amit Shah‘s doctored video on reservation.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tell rallies, BJP wants to change Constitution and end reservation for backward castes, Dalits, tribals.
- On last day of withdrawal, Congress candidate in Indore suddenly withdraws nomination, joins BJP, Congress leaders stunned.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.