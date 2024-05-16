Thursday, May 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Former NIA chief Dinkar Gupta granted 'Z+' security cover by Centre

Former NIA chief Dinkar Gupta granted 'Z+' security cover by Centre

During Dinkar Gupta's tenure, 21 out of 38 'A-list' gangsters in Punjab were either arrested or eliminated. Serving as the head of Punjab's Intelligence Department, Gupta played a crucial role in controlling radical elements in the state.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2024 15:41 IST
Dinkar Gupta
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta addresses a press conference.

The center has decided to provide 'Z+' category security cover to former NIA chief Dinkar Gupta. This security will be provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and will be applicable in Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi, starting from March 2024. Dinkar Gupta, an IPS officer from the 1987 batch of the Punjab cadre, served as the NIA chief from June 2022 until March 31, 2024. He has previously served as the Director General of Police (Intelligence) in Punjab.

Amid growing threats from Khalistani terrorist groups, the decision to increase Dinkar Gupta's security cover was made by the government. According to media reports, the government has received intelligence indicating increased danger to officers who have served in key positions. Particularly, since the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardip Singh Nijjar in Canada, extremist groups have become more aggressive.

Dinkar Gupta's tenure in the Punjab Police was marked by notable achievements. According to media reports, he formed a team of police officers to tackle organized crime in Punjab. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement